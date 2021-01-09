Left Menu
Soccer-Chorley's FA Cup party continues with Adele singalong

When we got promoted, had big cups wins, it's always been that one." Chorley have secured their maiden fourth-round berth in the competition and manager Jamie Vermiglio said it was a "monumental day" for the club which is made up of amateur players.

Updated: 09-01-2021
Chorley, who play in the National League North, defeated a COVID-19-hit Derby side 2-0 on Saturday after Connor Hall and Mike Calveley scored a goal apiece. Image Credit: ANI

Chorley's dream run in the FA Cup continued with Saturday's third-round win over second-tier Derby County and the minnows celebrated the result in their usual fashion - belting out a rendition of Adele's 'Someone Like You' in their changing room. Chorley, who play in the National League North, defeated a COVID-19-hit Derby side 2-0 on Saturday after Connor Hall and Mike Calveley scored a goal apiece.

The non-league club defied expectations when they beat 2013 champions and League One side Wigan Athletic in the first round and extended their love affair with competition by beating another third tier outfit, Peterborough United, in the second. After securing a win over Derby to take another step forward, Chorley's Twitter account posted a video https://twitter.com/chorleyfc/status/1347911844464381952 of the players paying tribute to the British singer with their now traditional dressing room singalong.

"We just needed a song that was special to us that everybody knew. It happened to be that Adele song," assistant manager Andy Preece said. "It's just great to share something like that at the end of the game, great for camaraderie. You need that togetherness if you're going to win big games. When we got promoted, had big cups wins, it's always been that one."

Chorley has secured their maiden fourth-round berth in the competition and manager Jamie Vermiglio said it was a "monumental day" for the club which is made up of amateur players. "I feel privileged to be a part of it," said Vermiglio, whose day job is of a headmaster at a local school.

"Proud moment for us and credit to Derby County. It was always going be difficult but we got a goal and a good time. I think the second relieved the pressure a little bit, so for credit to our boys."

