Ravi Shastri's first-ever book to share insights of his life in cricket

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri is all set to come up with his first-ever book in which the former player will share the never-before-revealed anecdotes and insights of his life in cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 18:46 IST
Ravi Shastri (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri is all set to come up with his first-ever book in which the former player will share the never-before-revealed anecdotes and insights of his life in cricket. HarperCollins India on Sunday announced the acquisition of Shastri's first book on his life in cricket, to be published in summer 2021. Shastri will take a walk down memory lane and offer a rare look at the illustrious cricketers from across the globe who have helped shape his career in cricket and beyond.

Reflecting on the same, Shastri, in a statement, said: "I have had the privilege to play against, watch as well as commentate and now coach, some of the greatest cricketers to ever walk out on the pitch. I am very pleased to be sharing my stories, a glimpse into my exciting life involved with cricket, in this book published by HarperCollins India." Shastri has stayed in the public eye since he first made his Test cricket debut over four decades ago. On the field, Shastri's played against and partnered legendary talents like Vivian Richards, Ian Botham, Sunil Gavaskar, Ricky Ponting, Muttiah Muralitharan, Imran Khan and Sachin Tendulkar to name a few.

From his vantage point in the commentator's box, and as Team India coach, he's watched the talents of Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli blossom. Also, the book is co-written by sports journalist Ayaz Memon and features illustrations by Shiva Rao. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

