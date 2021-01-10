The following are the top/expected stories at 2120 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters in Vasco.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD IND Australia dismiss set openers as India face uphill task in pursuit of 407 Sydney, Jan 10 (PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara was left to summon his trademark doggedness with skipper Ajinkya Rahane after India lost their openers in pursuit of an improbable 407, setting the stage for an intriguing final day of the third Test against Australia in which the visitors will primarily try to bat out three sessions here.

SPO-CRI-IND-2NDLDALL RACISM Racist abuse of Indian players mars Sydney Test; CA apologises, ICC seeks report Sydney/New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Indian cricketers, especially pacer Mohammed Siraj, endured racist slurs from the crowd for a second successive day in the third Test against Australia in Sydney, causing a brief halt in the fourth day's play, expulsion of some spectators from the ground and an all-round condemnation of the incidents.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-RACISM Peak of rowdy behaviour, have myself faced many times: Kohli on Indian team facing racist abuses New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) For Virat Kohli, it is ''absolute peak of rowdy behaviour'' that few Australian fans hurled racial slur at Mohammed Siraj during the third Test as the India captain demanded stern action against the offenders.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-RACISM Acts of discrimination will not be tolerated: BCCI secretary New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday reacted strongly to the racist slurs hurled at Indian cricketers during the third Test in Australia, saying such ''acts of discrimination will not be tolerated'' since racism has no place in sport and society.

SPO-CRI-IND-LANGER-LD RACISM It's a shame, one of my greatest pet hates: Langer after India players racially abused Sydney, Jan 10 (PTI) Australia coach Justin Langer on Sunday called it a shame and one of his greatest ''pet hates'' after some spectators directed racial abuse at Indian players during the third Test and were expelled from the Sydney Cricket Ground for their behaviour.

SPO-CRI-IND-RACISM-LD ICC ICC condemns racism in Sydney Test, seeks action taken report from Cricket Australia Dubai, Jan 10 (PTI) The ICC on Sunday condemned the incidents of Indian players being subjected to racial abuse by spectators during the third Test against Australia in Sydney and sought an action taken report from the host country's cricket board.

SPO-CRI-IND-SIRAJ-ABUSE Siraj was today allegedly referred to as 'Brown Dog', 'Big Monkey': BCCI sources By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) India pacer Mohammed Siraj was called a ''Brown Dog'' and ''Big Monkey'' in a series of racist slurs hurled by a group of Australian spectators, who were ejected from the Sydney Cricket Ground during the third Test on Sunday, a BCCI official has alleged.

SPO-CRI-IND-JADEJA-INJURY Jadeja out of first two Test against England, might bat with injections if required Sydney, Jan 10 (PTI) Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who dislocated his left thumb on day three of the third Test against Australia on Saturday, has been ruled out of the first two games in the upcoming series against England.

SPO-CRI-IND-ABUSE-LD ASHWIN Faced abuses in Sydney earlier too, now they have crossed line with racism: Ashwin Sydney, Jan 10 (PTI) Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said racist abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground is not new and needs to be dealt with an iron fist after some spectators were asked to leave for targetting Indian players during the ongoing third Test against Australia here.

SPO-CRI-IND-ASHWIN Pitch is good to bat on and two gentlemen out there have proved how good they are: Ashwin Sydney, Jan 10 (PTI) Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that the 22-yard strip at the SCG has eased considerably and backed two of India's finest exponents of Test match batting -- Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteswar Pujara -- to once again come good in a pressure situation.

SPO-CRI-IND-LANGER Rohit’s wicket huge for us going into day five: Langer Sydney, Jan 10 (PTI) Australian head coach Justin Langer on Sunday said the dismissal of India opener Rohit Sharma late on day four was a huge wicket for the hosts and hoped that off-spinner Nathon Lyon will help them take a 2-1 series lead on day five of the third Test here.

SPO-CRI-IND-PAINE-HUDDLE Paine joins India huddle, Langer calls him class act after racism mars Sydney Test Sydney, Jan 10 (PTI) The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday witnessed the good, bad and ugly in varying degrees for sure if not in equal measure.

SPO-CRI-PAINE-FINE Paine fined for showing dissent to umpire Dubai, Jan 10 (PTI) Australia captain Tim Paine was on Sunday fined 15 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision on day three of the third Test against India in Sydney.

SPO-CRI-ICC-BCCI Shah to attend next ICC Board meeting as Ganguly is recovering: Dhumal New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) BCCI secretary Jay Shah will be attending the ICC Board meeting later this month in place of president Sourav Ganguly, who is recovering from a minor heart attack.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-HOODA BCA seeks report after Hooda leaves camp alleging misbehaviour by Krunal Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has sought a report from the manager of its senior team after experienced player Deepak Hooda stormed out of the preparatory camp for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, alleging ''misbehaviour'' by skipper Krunal Pandya.

