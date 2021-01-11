Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Gritty Vihari records 2nd slowest start to innings, hits 6 off 100

India batsman Hanuma Vihari showed grit and determination on Monday as he blocked one end up to score just 6 runs from the first 100 balls he faced in the second innings of the Pink Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:25 IST
Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Gritty Vihari records 2nd slowest start to innings, hits 6 off 100
India batsman Hanuma Vihari (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India batsman Hanuma Vihari showed grit and determination on Monday as he blocked one end up to score just 6 runs from the first 100 balls he faced in the second innings of the Pink Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. While it was the need of the hour to ensure that India managed to draw the third Test of the series on the fifth day, Vihari became the second slowest batsman after England's John Murray to start an innings in Test cricket. Murray had scored just 3 off 100 balls against Australia on the same ground in 1963.

Vihari showed the intent to keep going despite pulling his hamstring in the second session. Combining with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara (77), Vihari showed great resistance as he refused to get tempted to play a false shot. It looked like the game was there for India to take home as Rishabh Pant and Pujara combined well after losing skipper Ajinkya Rahane early on the fifth morning. But India lost Pant (97) and Pujara in the second session and that saw Australia claw back into the game.

But Vihari and Ashwin ensured that they held fort and did not let Australia walk away with the game with the second new ball. It needed the two to dig in deep and that is just what they did. Earlier, Australia had set India a target of 407. Cameron Green and Steve Smith played knocks of 84 and 81 respectively as Australia declared their second innings on 312/6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

We are not experts on economy; you tell us whether govt is going to put on hold farm laws or we will do this, SC tells Centre.

We are not experts on economy you tell us whether govt is going to put on hold farm laws or we will do this, SC tells Centre....

''We don't know whether people are observing social distancing but we are concerned about them (farmers) getting food and water,'' says SC.

We dont know whether people are observing social distancing but we are concerned about them farmers getting food and water, says SC....

China reports biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over 5 months

Mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, the countrys national health authority said on Monday, as new infections in Hebei province surrounding Beijing continued to rise.A county in the north...

Taiwan's new passport hopes to banish confusion with China

Taiwan rolled out a newly redesigned passport on Monday that gives greater prominence to the islands day-to-day name, aiming to avoid confusion with China amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Beijings stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty. Exi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021