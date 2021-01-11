The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD INDFight To Remember: Vihari, Ashwin pull off memorable draw after Pant pyrotechnics Sydney, Jan 11 (PTI) Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari battled pain and a hostile Australian bowling attack while resolutely displaying the largely extinct art of Test-saving batsmanship to snatch a remarkable draw for India after Rishabh Pant raised visions of an improbable win here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IND-COMMENTSPlan was to fight till the end without thinking about result: Rahane Sydney, Jan 11 (PTI) The talk going into day five was to fight till the end without thinking about the result, said India skipper Ajinkya Rahane after his team pulled off a memorable draw against Australia in the third Test here on Monday. SPO-CRI-IND-BRISBANE-LD VENUEBrisbane Test on after BCCI-CA talks, crowd capacity capped at 50 per cent Sydney, Jan 11 (PTI) The Indian cricket team is all set to leave for Brisbane on Tuesday after BCCI secretary Jay Shah's assurance to Cricket Australia ended the uncertainty over the fourth and final Test at the venue, which has reduced its crowd capacity to 50 per cent for the game.

SPO-CRI-VIHARI-INJURYInjured Vihari out of last Test, unlikely for Eng series; Shardul likely in place of Jadeja By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) India's injury woes in the Test series against Australia compounded on Monday after the hero of their drawn game in Sydney, Hanuma Vihari, was ruled out of the fourth and final match with a hamstring tear that could keep him out of action for a considerable time.

SPO-CRI-IND-PAINEI let the team down: Australia skipper Paine on dropped catches Sydney, Jan 11 (PTI) A ''bitterly disappointed'' Australia captain Tim Paine conceded he ''hasn't had too many worse days'' than Monday after his three dropped catches ''let the team down'' and played their part in India pulling off a draw in the third Test here.

SPO-CRI-PAINE-RACISMWanted to make sure that Indian boys knew we were against it too: Paine Sydney, Jan 11 (PTI) Australia skipper Tim Paine, who had won hearts for joining the Indian team huddle after racial slurs were hurled at its players on day four of the third Test, on Monday said he did so to ''make sure that the visitors knew that he and his team were against any sort of abuse''.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANEDraw is as big as win and Vihari's knock to me was more special than his Test century: Rahane Sydney, Jan 11 (PTI) India captain Ajinkya Rahane on Monday said the heroic draw that his side pulled off in the third Test against Australia was as good as a victory and especially commended Hanuma Vihari, who battled the excruciating pain of a hamstring injury to stay at the crease.

SPO-CRI-IND-ASHWIN Vihari's knock was equal to scoring a hundred: Ashwin Sydney, Jan 11 (PTI) Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday equated Hanuma Vihari's unbeaten 23 off 161 balls in a match-saving stand of 62 runs with him in the third Test against Australia here to scoring a hundred.

SPO-CRI-IND-REAXWounded Tigers: Cricket community hails injury-ravaged India's gutsy show for draw against Oz New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The unshakeable resolve despite their bruised bodies earned the Ajinkya Rahane-led India wholesome praise from the cricket community after the team snatched an unlikely draw in the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

SPO-CRI-IND-GAVASKARPaine's days as captain are numbered, won't be surprised if he is sacked: Gavaskar Sydney, Jan 11 (PTI) Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Monday slammed Australia skipper Tim Paine for sledging Ravichandran Ashwin during the drawn third Test here, saying his behaviour was ''unbefitting'' of a leader and could cost him his captaincy.

SPO-BAD-CHIRAGAbsence of China, Japan will lessen competition at Thailand Open, says Chirag By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) India's top men's doubles player Chirag Shetty believes the absence of China and Japan will lessen competition at the upcoming Thailand Open but said he and his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are not entering the tournament with huge expectations.

SPO-CRI-IND-AUS-RACISMUnacceptable, upsetting: Rahane on racist abuse at Sydney Test; Paine backs him Sydney, Jan 11 (PTI) India skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Monday said the racial abuse that his teammates endured from the crowd during the third Test against Australia here was unacceptable and found support from his Australian counterpart Tim Paine, who said he stands with the tourists on this issue.

SPO-CRI-PONTINGIndia's injury woes give Australia edge going into 4th Test: Ponting Sydney, Jan 11 (PTI) India's injury woes and Australia's formidable record at Gabba will give the hosts an upper-hand in the series-deciding fourth and final Test in Brisbane, reckons former skipper Ricky Ponting.

SPO-CRI-PCBCricket Committee empowered to remove coaching staff: PCB CEO Karachi, Jan 11 (PTI) PCB CEO Wasim Khan has confirmed that the board's Cricket Committee is empowered to recommend removal of the coaching staff, including its chief Misbah-ul-Haq, to the Chairman. SPO-BAD-THAILANDOlympic hopefuls Sindhu, Saina eye good outing on return to action in Thailand Bangkok, Jan 11 (PTI) Nearly 10 months after COVID-19 disrupted the international calendar, star Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will return to competitive action in Yonex Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament starting on Tuesday, an event shorn of some sheen due to Japan and China's pullout from the Asia leg.

