Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Formula One postpones Australian GP, China uncertain

China was not listed on the revised calendar but Formula One sources said it would be slotted in if circumstances allowed and another race dropped off.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:53 IST
Motor racing-Formula One postpones Australian GP, China uncertain

Formula One postponed the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bahrain now set to open the season on March 28. Italy's Imola circuit was added to the 23-round calendar as the second race on April 18, with the third slot on May 2 still to be confirmed but expected to be filled by Portugal's Algarve circuit.

Australia was given a new date of Nov. 21 for the race in Melbourne. China was not listed on the revised calendar but Formula One sources said it would be slotted in if circumstances allowed and another race dropped off. The calendar will not stretch beyond 23 races.

Both the Australian and Chinese races were cancelled entirely last year as the pandemic ripped up the sporting calendar, with the season reduced to 17 grands prix in Europe and the Middle East. "We are pleased to confirm that the number of races planned for the season remains unchanged," said Formula One's new chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement.

"The global pandemic has not yet allowed life to return to normal, but we showed in 2020 that we can race safely as the first international sport to return and we have the experience and plans in place to deliver on our season. "It is great news that we have already been able to agree a rescheduled date for the Australian Grand Prix in November and are continuing to work with our Chinese colleagues to find a solution to race there in 2021 if something changes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand Open: Sindhu, Praneeth lose on return to competition

World champion P V Sindhu suffered a shock defeat on her return to international badminton, losing in three games to Denmarks Mia Blichfeldt in the opening round of YONEX Thailand Open Super 1000 event here on Tuesday.Months after the COVID...

Malaysia's capital and financial markets to function as usual during emergency - finmin

Malaysias capital markets and financial institutions will continue to operate as usual during the national state of emergency, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.The government also has enough liquidity to support any additional fiscal st...

Kerala govt to recommend CBI inquiry in Walayar rape case

The Kerala Government on Monday decided to hand over the Walayar case, which is related to the alleged rape and death of two minor Dalit sisters in Palakkad district, to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI. A notification in this regard...

Chhattisgarh: Child dies after surgery; FIR against 3 doctors

A five-year-old boy has died aftera hernia surgery in Chhattisgarhs Korba district followingwhich police have registered an FIR against three doctors,including a government surgeon, for alleged negligence,officials said on Tuesday.No arrest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021