Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Two positive COVID-19 tests at Australian Open qualifying in Doha

Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina and American Denis Kudla have been withdrawn from the Australian Open qualifying event in Doha after testing positive for COVID-19, organisers Tennis Australia said on Tuesday. The men's qualifying tournament for the year's first Grand Slam is being hosted by Qatar from Jan. 10-13, while the women are competing in Dubai.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:28 IST
Tennis-Two positive COVID-19 tests at Australian Open qualifying in Doha
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina and American Denis Kudla have been withdrawn from the Australian Open qualifying event in Doha after testing positive for COVID-19, organisers Tennis Australia said on Tuesday.

The men's qualifying tournament for the year's first Grand Slam is being hosted by Qatar from Jan. 10-13, while the women are competing in Dubai. Players are set to begin arriving in Melbourne this week for the Australian Open and Victoria's government has said it was imposing the strongest protocols seen at any tennis tournament for the Feb. 8-21 event.

"Two players have returned a positive COVID-19 test at Australian Open men's qualifying in Doha, Qatar," Tennis Australia said in a statement. "Both players have been withdrawn from the tournament and transferred to a quarantine hotel. "Local health authorities, the tournament physician and medical team are monitoring each individual. Contact tracing is currently underway to notify close contacts."

Morocco's Elliot Benchetrit, who lost 6-4 6-3 to fourth seed Kudla, said in a video posted on Instagram that news of the positive test reached match officials when the American was leading 5-3 in the second set. However, they did not interrupt the match to inform Kudla of the positive test and the American broke serve to seal the win.

"The rule was to finish the game in progress before the match was stopped and it was during the last game of the match so he was declared the winner ..." Benchetrit told the Tennis Majors website by telephone. A Tennis Australia spokesperson said local health authorities inform organisers in writing if a player tests positive. The player is then notified as soon as possible, which can be during a match.

Australian wildcard Dane Sweeny received a walkover into the third and final round of qualifying due to Kudla's withdrawal. Also advancing on account of a walkover was Mario Vilella Martinez of Spain after Cerundolo beat Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2 6-4 before being withdrawn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 situation worrisome around the world; even though daily new cases declining in India, we can't show laxity: Health ministry.

COVID-19 situation worrisome around the world even though daily new cases declining in India, we cant show laxity Health ministry....

Covishield dispatch for vaccine drive a historic moment: SII

Serum Institute of India SII CEOAdar Poonawalla on Tuesday described the dispatch ofCovishield vaccines for the January 16 national inoculationdrive a proud and historic moment.Early Tuesday, the first consignment of the vaccinesrolled out ...

China says WHO experts to visit Wuhan in virus origins probe

World Health Organisation experts will visit the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, at the start of their investigation into the origins of the pandemic, China said on Tuesday.Foreign Ministry spokesperson...

Ugandan opposition candidate Bobi Wine says soldiers raided his home

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said soldiers raided his home on Tuesday and arrested his guards, two days before an election pitting the singer-turned-lawmaker against one of Africas longest-serving leaders.Patrick Onya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021