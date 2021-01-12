Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srikanth's nose bleeds after COVID-19 tests, shuttler says poor treatment unacceptable

Former world number one shuttler Kidambi Srikanth got a bloodied nose after undergoing multiple COVID-19 tests and miffed at the poor treatment of health officials at Thailand Open, the Indian on Tuesday called it unacceptable.Besides Srikanth, the Indian contingent includes the likes of Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu, Sourabh Verma, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Ashwini Ponappa.We take care of ourselves for the match not to come and shed blood for THIS.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:32 IST
Srikanth's nose bleeds after COVID-19 tests, shuttler says poor treatment unacceptable

Former world number one shuttler Kidambi Srikanth got a bloodied nose after undergoing multiple COVID-19 tests and miffed at the poor treatment of health officials at Thailand Open, the Indian on Tuesday called it ''unacceptable''.

Besides Srikanth, the Indian contingent includes the likes of Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu, Sourabh Verma, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Ashwini Ponappa.

''We take care of ourselves for the match not to come and shed blood for THIS. However, I gave 4 tests after I have arrived and I can't say any of them have been pleasant. Unacceptable,'' an upset Srikanth wrote on his twitter handle.

The 27-year-old, who is scheduled to open his campaign on Wednesday against fellow Indian Verma, shared photographs of his nose bleeding after he was tested for the fourth time.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said Srikanth is being attended to by a doctor and it is awaiting a medical explanation.

''A doctor from the Department of Disease Control and the COVID-19 testing team is attending to Srikanth Kidambi. BWF is still awaiting a medical explanation from Badminton Association of Thailand and the Department of Disease Control as to the reasoning for the occurrence,'' a BWF official told PTI.

The Indian players are being tested for the fourth time following the positive COVID-19 result of star player Saina Nehwal, who was forced out of the tournament.

Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap, too, was forced to withdraw ''due to close proximity'' with wife and fellow shuttler Saina, while HS Prannoy's participation hung in balance after his sample came out negative following a positive result in a bizarre turn of events.

The BWF allowed the rest of India players to come to the venue and play but made it clear that ''no coaches, managers or other personnel from Team India'' will be allowed.

The BWF said ''the entire Indian team has been categorised high risk by Thai health authorities and all players and team entourage are currently self-quarantining in their rooms at the hotel and will be subject to a PCR test today.'' ''Each individual is subject to daily testing until further notice from the Department of Disease Control, but players can continue to play upon producing a negative result,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man flies hundreds of kms to offer b'day gift to girl he met online, lands in police station

A 21-year-old man was slapped with a case and had to spend a night at a police station after he landed with birthday gifts at the home of a minor girl whom he had befriended online, police said Tuesday.Salman travelled 2,000 km -- taking a ...

Stay on implementation of farm laws will encourage farmer bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihood: SC.

Stay on implementation of farm laws will encourage farmer bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihood SC....

SC asks committee on farm laws to submit its recommendations within two months from first sitting.

SC asks committee on farm laws to submit its recommendations within two months from first sitting....

National Credit Regulator urges public to spend and borrow wisely

The National Credit Regulator NCR has urged the public to start 2021 on a good note by spending and borrowing wisely.In a statement on Tuesday, the NCR said some consumers are currently finding it difficult to meet their financial obligatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021