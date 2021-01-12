Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: NorthEast, Bengaluru see winless streaks continue in stalemate

NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC saw their winless streaks continue as they played out a drab 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:32 IST
ISL 7: NorthEast, Bengaluru see winless streaks continue in stalemate
NorthEast, Bengaluru played out 1-1 draw in the ISL (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC saw their winless streaks continue as they played out a drab 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday. Luis Machado (27') opened the scoring for the Highlanders but Rahul Bheke (49') cancelled out his goal after the break to help the Blues salvage a point. The result meant Gerard Nus' side are now winless in seven games, while Bengaluru saw their four-game losing streak end but with a draw.

NEUFC and Bengaluru both made three changes each to their eleven. However, the Highlanders were forced to make a late change before the whistle with Lalengmawia replacing the injured Lalrempuia Fanai. Bengaluru started the game strongly and despite dominating possession, they entered the break trailing a goal down against their opponents, who created better chances. Machado put NEUFC ahead with a brilliant strike, after netting a brace against the Blues in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Federico Gallego dispossessed Dimas Delgado and made a run straight at the heart of Bengaluru's defence before unleashing a shot. Pratik Chaudhari miscued his clearance, allowing Machado to receive the ball at the far post and slot it past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. NEUFC could have doubled their tally soon after the half-hour mark had Suhair VP converted his chance. Rochharzela whipped a cross for the unmarked striker in the box, but he cushioned his header over the crossbar.

The best chance for BFC arrived during injury time. But NEUFC keeper Gurmeet Singh kept his side's lead intact, denying Cleiton Silva with a crucial save. Bengaluru restored parity soon after the change of ends in a rather fortuitous fashion through a set-piece, after a howler from NEUFC keeper Gurmeet. Dimas played Bheke on the right flank, who cut on his weaker foot before launching a shot at goal. Gurmeet made an error while collecting the ball, allowing Bheke to net his first goal of the season.

Following the equaliser, neither side was unable to carve out any clear-cut chances as the game turned out scrappy. Bheke, however, had another chance to get on the scoresheet late in the game but couldn't make the best of it. After BFC won a corner, Dimas' cross found Bheke in the box, who fired his shot over the bar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arsenal in line for triple injury boost ahead of Palace visit

Arsenal expect to have forward Gabriel Martinelli back in training in the next few days and could have defender Gabriel Magalhaes and midfielder Thomas Partey available for the visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday. Mart...

Iran reports 6,408 new COVID-19 cases

Tehran Iran, January 12 ANIXinhua Iranian health authorities announced on Tuesday 6,408 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the overall count of cases in the country to 1,299,022. Of the newly infected, 683 had to be hospitalized...

Participants in Youth Parliament festival say they are eager to contribute to country's development

By Nishant Ketu The youth who took part in the National Youth Parliament Festival organised at the Central Hall of Parliament here said they were eager to contribute to the countrys development and also play a role in fostering growth.Mudit...

Ontario projects sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as Canada buys more vaccines

Ontario is on track to have more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per day by the middle of February, a nearly ten-fold increase from the current count, according to a data model released on Tuesday by the government of Canadas most populous p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021