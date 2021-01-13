Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Canada show-jumping team disqualified from Olympics

Canada had looked to have earned a spot in this year's COVID-19 delayed Olympics after placing fourth in the equestrian event at the 2019 Lima Pan Am Games. The team, however, were later disqualified after Nicole Walker's in-competition test was found to contain the banned substance benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 01:33 IST
Olympics-Canada show-jumping team disqualified from Olympics

Canada's show-jumping team were disqualified from the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal of a doping violation. Canada had looked to have earned a spot in this year's COVID-19 delayed Olympics after placing fourth in the equestrian event at the 2019 Lima Pan Am Games.

The team, however, were later disqualified after Nicole Walker's in-competition test was found to contain the banned substance benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine. Walker, daughter of Belinda Stronach, president and chairman of The Stronach Group, said she had inadvertently consumed the banned substance drinking coca tea, a popular Peruvian drink.

However, the Lausanne-based CAS ruled against Walker and Equestrian Canada after a hearing held by video on Dec. 21 and Dec. 23. Walker was also stripped of her fourth place finish in the individual jumping competition.

Equestrian Canada did not immediately respond when asked to comment. As result of Canada's disqualification, Argentina move up from fifth to fourth, claiming the final Olympic berth from the team competition.

Canada will now be able to send only one jumping athlete to Tokyo to compete in the individual event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New Brazil data shows disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac vaccine

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech was just 50.4 effective at preventing symptomatic infections in a Brazilian trial, researchers said on Tuesday, barely enough for regulatory approval and well below the rate announce...

US prosecutors weighing sedition charges in Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors are considering sedition charges against at least some of the Trump loyalists who stormed the US Capitol last week and will be examining the movement and money flow of the rioters who converged on Washington, officials s...

U.S. pursuing seditious conspiracy cases in 'unprecedented' probe of Capitol riot

The U.S. Justice Department has opened criminal investigations of more than 170 individuals on their involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trumps supporters, and investigators are working toward charging people wit...

Walmart suspends contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Walmart, the worlds biggest retailer, joined other major companies in indefinitely suspending donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Bidens election certification.The Arkansas-based company said in light of last w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021