Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashwin has a laugh as Vihari tells Babul Supriyo correct spelling of his name

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin broke into a laugh after batsman Hanuma Vihari reminded singer turned politician Babul Supriyo that his name is spelt as Vihari and not Bihari.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:03 IST
Ashwin has a laugh as Vihari tells Babul Supriyo correct spelling of his name
R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin broke into a laugh after batsman Hanuma Vihari reminded singer turned politician Babul Supriyo that his name is spelt as Vihari and not Bihari. Vihari, who was going through a lean patch in the ongoing Test series against Australia, went on to show grit and fight with the bat as he batted for 161 balls and combined with Ashwin to deny Australia a win in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

But Supriyo wasn't happy with Vihari's knock and had criticised the right-handed batsman for his slow approach on day five. Supriyo while claiming that the batsman killed any chance India had of winning the third Test, wrote 'Hanuma Bihari' instead of Vihari. Two days after his heroics, Vihari corrected Supriyo's typo in his name and the schooling by the right-handed batsman left Ashwin in splits.

"*Hanuma Vihari," Vihari tweeted while replying to Supriyo. Vihari had batted with a Grade 2 tear on day five of the third Test. Speaking to ANI, sources in the team management had revealed that the scan reports are in and Vihari has a Grade 2 tear which has not only ruled him out of the final game, but also puts him in doubt for the England games.

It generally takes 3 to 6 weeks to completely recover from a Grade 2 tear. "His scan reports are in and he has a Grade 2 tear which means the boy batted for around 3 hours with searing pain. He deserves praise for standing there and holding fort like a true champion," the source had said. While Vihari's hamstring issue was noticeable, not many knew that even Ashwin had back issues on Monday morning. It was later revealed by his wife Prithi on social media.

"The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoelaces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today," she tweeted after the win. The Indian attack has already lost Mohammed Shami -- broken hand -- and Umesh Yadav -- calf injury -- during the course of the ongoing series and with the series level at 1-1, skipper Ajinkya Rahane will hope that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah can be fit in time for the final game, starting Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HC raps municipal bodies for taking subscriptions for cashless medical services and not providing it

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the municipal corporations in the national capital for taking subscriptions for cashless medical facilities from its retired employees when the civic bodies had no contract with any hospital to pr...

CBI registers bank fraud case of over Rs 200 cr against Steel Hypermart India Private Pvt Ltd

The CBI has registered a bank fraud case of over Rs 200 crore against Bengaluru-based Steel Hypermart India Private Limited and its directors for losses incurred by a consortium of banks led by the Indian Bank, officials said Wednesday. The...

COVID museum on cards in Kolkata to commemorate pandemic fight

To commemorate the frontlineworkers who died in the battle against the coronavirus anddocument how lives have changed amid the pandemic, doctors areplanning to set up a museum in Kolkata.The museum will showcase items like PPE kits, masks,g...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip as stimulus rally pauses

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday as investors digested a recent rally to record highs on bets of a snap-back in economic activity fueled by more fiscal stimulus and vaccine rollouts.Expectations of a hefty COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021