Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand Open: Two support personnel test positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to hog the limelight at the Thailand Open with the Badminton World Federation BWF on Wednesday confirming that two support personnel -- one each from Germany and France -- have tested positive for the deadly virus.Badminton World Federation can confirm that one German coach and a team entourage member from France who are participating in the YONEX Thailand Open as part of the Asian Leg of the HSBC BWF World Tour in Bangkok, Thailand are positive for COVID-19, the games governing body said in a statement.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:06 IST
Thailand Open: Two support personnel test positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to hog the limelight at the Thailand Open with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday confirming that two support personnel -- one each from Germany and France -- have tested positive for the deadly virus.

''Badminton World Federation can confirm that one German coach and a team entourage member from France who are participating in the YONEX Thailand Open as part of the Asian Leg of the HSBC BWF World Tour in Bangkok, Thailand are positive for COVID-19,'' the game's governing body said in a statement. ''Both produced a positive result to a mandatory PCR test conducted on Tuesday.'' The BWF further said that the positive results were confirmed on Wednesday after a second test. ''They are currently in hospital for further observation and testing, and are required to stay in hospital for a minimum of 10 days,'' the BWF said.

''Strict testing and contact tracing protocols have been activated by Thai health authorities, Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) and BWF to ensure the safety of all other participants.'' The world body also said that all players who were tested on Tuesday have returned negative.

Earlier on a chaotic Tuesday, Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy were first forced to withdraw from the event for positive COVID-19 results but later cleared to take part after they tested negative in a second test, invalidating their previous positive results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

What to watch as House moves to impeach Trump for 2nd time

President Donald Trump is on the verge of becoming the first president to be impeached twice, as lawmakers move quickly to punish him over last weeks deadly US Capitol attack. Trumps fiery speech at a rally just before the Jan. 6 riot is at...

Thailand Open: Two support personnel test positive for COVID-19

Badminton World Federation BWF on Wednesday announced that a German coach and a team entourage member from France, who are taking part in the ongoing Thailand Open, have tested positive for coronavirus. Badminton World Federation BWF can co...

HC raps municipal bodies for taking subscriptions for cashless medical services and not providing it

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the municipal corporations in the national capital for taking subscriptions for cashless medical facilities from its retired employees when the civic bodies had no contract with any hospital to pr...

CBI registers bank fraud case of over Rs 200 cr against Steel Hypermart India Private Pvt Ltd

The CBI has registered a bank fraud case of over Rs 200 crore against Bengaluru-based Steel Hypermart India Private Limited and its directors for losses incurred by a consortium of banks led by the Indian Bank, officials said Wednesday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021