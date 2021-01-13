Left Menu
US team out of men's handball worlds with coronavirus

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:33 IST
The United States men's handball team has been forced to withdraw from the world championships in Egypt after a coronavirus outbreak.

The International Handball Federation said late Tuesday there were ''several positive results after the obligatory COVID-19 tests'' found on the US team before the squad planned to travel to Egypt.

United States coach Robert Hedin told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet on Tuesday that 18 people in the squad, including players and staff members, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The United States is the second team ruled out by coronavirus cases, following the Czech Republic. The IHF named Switzerland and North Macedonia as late replacements for the championships.

The US men's team was due to play in its first world championships since 2001 and was drawn to face Austria, France and Norway in the preliminary round. The Americans have already failed to qualify for this year's postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The tournament in four cities in Egypt begins Wednesday and is being played without spectators. AP SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

