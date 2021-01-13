COVID-19: UAE-Ireland ODI suspended again

Left Menu
The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Ireland have agreed that Thursday's ODI will be suspended, with discussions ongoing about the rescheduling of suspended matches.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:09 IST
Thursday's ODI between UAE and Ireland has been suspended (Image: Cricket Ireland's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

"Emirates Cricket Board confirms that tomorrow's match in the Abu Dhabi ODI Series 2021 against Ireland has been suspended," the ECB said in an official statement. "Although no new positive cases have been returned the decision, supported by Cricket Ireland, was made due to the UAE team remaining in quarantine as directed by authorities on January 11th. As previously communicated discussions continue regarding rescheduling matches," it added.

Earlier this week, two days after the second ODI between the UAE and Ireland was postponed, the Tuesday match was called off after a further player tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, the second ODI was postponed after Alishan Sharafu tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

He was the third member of the UAE squad to return a positive result, following Chirag Suri and Aryan Lakra. The tests that were carried out on December 29 were all negative. Players were then isolated in their separate rooms (in the team hotel) for three days "Emirates Cricket Board has confirmed that Tuesday's match in the ODI Series 2021 against Ireland has been suspended. This decision, supported by Cricket Ireland, was made after a new directive was received from authorities," Emirates Cricket Board said on Monday.

In the first ODI, the UAE defeated Ireland by six wickets on January 8. Paul Stirling's unbeaten century - his second in consecutive ODI innings - positioned Ireland well in the first ODI but a clinical run chase by UAE saw the home side achieve its first-ever ODI win over a Full Member. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

