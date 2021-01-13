Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Azharuddeen hits 37-ball century as Kerala defeat Mumbai

Mohammed Azharuddeen scored a 37-ball century to power Kerala to a sublime eight-wicket victory over Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

ANI | Maharashtra (Mumbai) | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:32 IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Azharuddeen hits 37-ball century as Kerala defeat Mumbai
Mohammed Azharuddeen and Robin (Photo/ BCCI Domestic Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Mohammed Azharuddeen scored a 37-ball century to power Kerala to a sublime eight-wicket victory over Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday. Azharuddeen played an unbeaten knock of 137 runs off just 54 balls to help Kerala chase a massive target of 197 runs.

Chasing the target, Kerala witnessed a scintillating start, with openers Robin and Azharuddeen playing aggressively from the very beginning. The duo kept the scoreboard running and took the team past 100 runs, with Azharuddeen completing his half-century in just 20 balls. In the 10th over, SZ Mulani picked the wicket of Robin (33), bringing Sanju Samson out on the field. Despite the wicket loss, Kerala did not let the pace of the chase hinder as they kept hitting the Mumbai bowlers for boundaries, with Azharuddeen completing his century.

Tushar U Deshpande then removed Samson, who scored 22 off 12 balls. Sachin Baby then came out to bat and he, along with Azharuddeen, took the team over the line in the 16th over. Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Mumbai got off to a good start as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Aditya Tare played brilliantly. Both players hit regular boundaries and took the team over the 50-run mark. Jalaj Saxena handed Kerala with their first breakthrough as he dismissed Tare (42).

Soon after that, Jaiswal, who scored 40 runs, too was sent back to the pavilion, with Suryakumar Yadav and SD Lad taking the field. Suryakumar played with an attacking mindset and scored 38 runs off just 19 balls. Although Mumbai lost wickets on regular intervals, the team maintained a good run-rate to set a competitive target. Shivam Dube scored 26 off 13 balls while SN Khan added 17 runs from nine balls. For Kerala, Jalaj Saxena and Asif KM took three wickets each.

Brief scores: Kerala 201/2 (Mohammed Azharuddeen 137* (54), Robin 33 (23), SZ Mulani 1/41) defeat Mumbai 196/7 (Aditya Tare 42 (31), Yashasvi Jaiswal 40 (32), Asif KM 3/25) by eight wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEXT-Solving climate crisis will be at center of Biden's job agenda -Deese

Solving the climate crisis by boosting investments in new technologies will be at the center of the Biden administrations job creation agenda, the incoming top economic adviser for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday.I think wh...

Second year of pandemic 'could even be tougher' - WHO's Ryan

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic may be tougher than the first given how the new coronavirus is spreading, especially in the northern hemisphere as more infectious variants circulate, the World Health Organization WHO said on Wednes...

India, Turkmenistan hold foreign office consultations, discuss economic cooperation

India and Turkmenistan hold the fourth round of Foreign Office Consultations and reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations including political, economic, commercial, defence, education and consular cooperation. The Indian side was led...

New farm laws to benefit capitalists not cultivators: Baghel

The Centres new farm laws willbenefit capitalists and not cultivators, and it is unfortunatethat peasants are being troubled by the NDA government in anagrarian country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghelsaid on Wednesday.According ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021