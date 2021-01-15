Left Menu
Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Saini being monitored by medical team after he walks off due to groin pain

Injury woes continue to haunt India as pacer Navdeep Saini is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team after the player walked off the ground due to pain in his groin in the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday.

15-01-2021
India pacer Navdeep Saini (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Injury woes continue to haunt India as pacer Navdeep Saini is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team after the player walked off the ground due to pain in his groin in the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday. After debutant Washington Sundar dismissed Steve Smith (36) in the 35th over, India got another chance to put hosts under the pressure. In the 36th over, Marnus Labuschagne edged the ball and it reached directly to skipper Ajinkya Rahane at slip but he dropped the catch.

Saini was seen in pain after the dropped chance and physio Nitin Patel gave him some treatment and then the pacer walked off the pitch. Rohit Sharma completed his over and later the Board of Control for Cricket(BCCI) shared an update on Saini. "Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team," the BCCI tweeted.

Australia were at 154/3 at Tea. Labuschagne is unbeaten on 73* while Matthew Wade is not out on 27. Twenty-seven overs were bowled in the second session in which the hosts scored 89 runs at the loss of one wicket. After losing openers -- David Warner (1) and Marcus Harris (5) -- early in the first session Labuschagne and Steve Smith scripted a 70-run partnership for the third wicket. Sundar gave his side the much-needed wicket of Smith in the 35th over. He played a knock of 36 runs.

Labuschagne and Wade are currently moving the scoreboard as they are adding runs for the fourth wicket stand. Mohammed Siraj impressed with the ball as he dismissed David Warner in the first over of the day. Rohit Sharma took a splendid catch at second slip to send Warner back to the pavilion. Labuschagne joined opener Marcus Harris in the middle. The duo tried to get going but failed to do so against the visiting bowlers. Despite lacking in experience, the Indian bowlers kept their lengths tight and did not give hosts much room for scoring. Thakur removed Harris (5) in the ninth over and left the hosts reeling at 17/2. Smith came in to bat at number three and joined Labuschagne in the middle. (ANI)

