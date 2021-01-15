Rajasthan Royals appoint new Group CEO
Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals on Friday announced the appointment of Mike Fordham as its Group Chief Executive Officer.Fordham has over 16 years experience working with leading sports organisations around the world and was a key part of the IMG team that developed the IPL with BCCI, a media release said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:53 IST
Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals on Friday announced the appointment of Mike Fordham as its Group Chief Executive Officer.
Fordham has over 16 years experience working with leading sports organisations around the world and was a key part of the IMG team that developed the IPL with BCCI, a media release said. He also led the development of The Hundred for the England & Wales Cricket Board, it added.
RR also said that its lead investor, Emerging Media IPL Limited (EMIPL), has increased its shareholding to over 50 percent in the IPL franchise.
EMIPL, which is completely owned and controlled by Manoj Badale, has successfully concluded an equity fundraise for this purpose, the release said.
''Investors are now recognising the value of sports franchises. EMIPL’s increased ownership of the franchise and expanded network of US-based, value-add investors presents an exciting opportunity to drive the growth of both the Rajasthan Royals and the IPL,'' Badale said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian women's tour of Australia postponed to next season: CA
Indian Navy, DRDO conduct maiden trial of 1st indigenous air-droppable container SAHAYAK-NG
Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka provided consular assistance
China deploying 'en masse' underwater drones in Indian Ocean, says report
China deployed underwater drones in Indian Ocean, says report