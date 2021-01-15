Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-From net bowler to test debut, India's Natarajan continues fairytale journey

Known for his pinpoint yorkers, which troubled batsmen in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Natarajan made his international Twenty20 and one-day debut last month. And the 29-year-old became India's 300th test player on Friday, essentially because the injury-ravaged tourists had run out of options to fill the holes in their depleted pace attack.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:31 IST
Cricket-From net bowler to test debut, India's Natarajan continues fairytale journey

T Natarajan's fairytale trip to Australia continued on Friday when the left-arm quick, who arrived as a net bowler, became the first Indian player to make his international debut in all three formats during the same tour. Known for his pinpoint yorkers, which troubled batsmen in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Natarajan made his international Twenty20 and one-day debut last month.

And the 29-year-old became India's 300th test player on Friday, essentially because the injury-ravaged tourists had run out of options to fill the holes in their depleted pace attack. India had already lost the services of quicks Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, and spearhead Jasprit Bumrah joined the lengthy injury list after hurting his abdomen in the drawn third test in Sydney.

Natarajan would have had his maiden test wicket earlier in the match had Cheteshwar Pujara not dropped Marnus Labuschagne but after the tea break he delivered a two-wicket burst to end Australia's only century-plus partnership of the first innings. Natarajan cramped Matthew Wade for room and the batsman still went for a pull shot only to scoop it behind the bowler.

Three players, including Natarajan, gathered under the ball and nearly collided before Shardul Thakur took the catch. In his next over, Natarajan induced another mistimed pull shot to see off centurion Labuschagne.

"I think 'Nattu' bowled really well today," said fellow Tamil Nadu player Washington Sundar, who also made his test debut in the match replacing injured spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. "It feels really good to make test debut alongside him.

"He is a champion bowler and I hope he does really well in this test and we can win this game," added the spin-bowling all-rounder. Australia finished opening day of the final test on 274-5 with the engrossing four-match series level at 1-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ryots will be compensated for crop loss due to rain: Minister

Farmers who have beenaffected by crop loss due to unprecedented rains in thesouthern districts in the state will be adequately compensatedby the government, Tamil Nadu Revenue MinisterR B Udayakumar said on Friday.The Thamirabarani river is...

Indonesia records over 12,800 COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

Jakarta Indonesia, January 15 ANIXinhua Indonesia reported 12,818 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a record single-day rise since the coronavirus outbreak in the Asian country, bringing its total tally to 882,418. The Health Minis...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter as U.S. stimulus buzz fades

Global shares stumbled on Friday as hopes of a fiscal boost provided by a 1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan were smothered by the prospect of stricter lockdowns in France and Germany and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China. European stock...

Special posts of DSP created for security at Ramjanmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath temple

The Uttar Pradesh government has created special posts of DSP to oversee security at the Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the Mathuras Krishna Janmabhoomi. The posts has been created on the recommendation o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021