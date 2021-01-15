Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Root relief as long wait for test ton ends in Sri Lanka

Root dominated Sri Lanka's spin attack on a turning wicket in Galle to help his side to 320 for four, a commanding lead of 185 on the first innings that he will look to extend in search of a double-ton. "In the last two years I have made too much of a big deal about it in my own mind, which has been to my detriment," Root told reporters in responding to a question about his failure to regularly turn half-centuries into three figures.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:37 IST
Cricket-Root relief as long wait for test ton ends in Sri Lanka

Joe Root's 13-month wait for a test century, the longest of his career, ended on Friday with a masterful unbeaten 168 on day two of the first test against Sri Lanka as he revealed a change in mindset was behind his success. Root dominated Sri Lanka's spin attack on a turning wicket in Galle to help his side to 320 for four, a commanding lead of 185 on the first innings that he will look to extend in search of a double-ton.

"In the last two years I have made too much of a big deal about it in my own mind, which has been to my detriment," Root told reporters in responding to a question about his failure to regularly turn half-centuries into three figures. "So I tried to get it out of my mind and just get into one-on-one contests with each bowler and choose the right shots.

"My shot selection was good today, I managed to pick the right ball the majority of the time. It is about doing that more often." Root has made a half-century on 67 occasions in tests, and converted 18 of those into hundreds.

He concedes at being frustrated that he has not managed it more often, but now has a fourth double-ton in his sights. "I have been desperate to convert the 50s into big scores, but when I do get a 100 I generally make it count," Root said.

"It felt like a long time coming but the aim now is to try and make this one count and drive the first innings (total) as high as we can to bat once in this game." Weather permitting, England look overwhelming favourites to win the first match of the two-test series, but Root warned things can change quickly in Galle.

"There has already been prodigious turn, so this test is only going one way. We need to be ruthless and drive home the advantage," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Prabhas’ upcoming film 'Salaar' launched

South star Prabhas upcoming film Salaar with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel went on floors here on Friday.Billed as a pan India project, produced by Hombale Films, the movie will see the Baahubali star play a violent character.The film wa...

Total number of voters in AP now 4.05 crore

Amaravati, Jan 15 PTI The total number of voters inAndhra Pradesh touched 4.05 crore, up from 3.93 crore duringthe general elections in April 2019, at the end of the SpecialSummary Revision SSR on Friday.State Chief Electoral Officer K Vija...

MP sees 429 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 574 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases inMadhya Pradesh rose by 429 on Friday to reach 2,50,858, whilethe day also saw six deaths and 574 people getting discharged,an official said.The states overall toll is 3,746 and the recoverycount is 2,40,155, h...

Soccer-Rooney ends playing career to become Derby manager

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, regarded as one of the best English players of his generation, has called time on his illustrious playing career after being named on Friday as manager of second-tier side Derby County.The stru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021