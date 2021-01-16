Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manchester United are never underdogs, says Klopp

Ahead of the clash against Manchester United in the Premier League, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the Red Devils are never underdogs and they are always in contention to lift the title.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 16-01-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 09:12 IST
Manchester United are never underdogs, says Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the clash against Manchester United in the Premier League, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the Red Devils are never underdogs and they are always in contention to lift the title. Manchester United are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and they have a three-point lead over second-placed Liverpool.

"I have been five years in England and United was never an underdog. They cannot be. It is just like it is. They are always a good team, always great players, always really good managers and coaches. It was always there and now they are top of the table. That is how it is. They cannot be underdogs, but we play at home and we don't see ourselves as an outsider or whatever just because they are ahead of us. We have to be dominant in the games," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying. "Usually they change the system against us. They played 10 times with four at the back and against RB Leipzig they played with five at the back, so maybe they will change that. Those are things we have to think about - not who is the outsider. It is Liverpool vs United and that in itself is a massive game. Wherever I would be in the world I would watch it definitely. This is the game," he added.

Klopp will make a late call on the fitness of defender Joel Matip ahead of the match against United. The Cameroon international has not played for the Reds since limping off in the draw against West Brom on December 27. Naby Keita will be missing the clash for Liverpool and as a result, he has joined Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines.

United and Liverpool will take on each other on Sunday in the Premier League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World COVID-19 deaths surpass 2 million

A grim milestone has been reached globally as the COVID-19 deaths have breached the 2 million deaths mark while the cases are nearing 94 million. As of Saturday, 7.52 am IST, the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engi...

'Vaccinationalism' is self-defeating, says UN chief as global COVID deaths cross 2 million

As the world crossed a heart-wrenching milestone of two million deaths from COVID-19, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres lamented that the deadly impact of the pandemic has worsened due to the absence of a global coordinated effort and s...

Maharashtra GST department arrests Vile Parle-based businessman for Rs 31 crore scam

Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax GST Department on Friday arrested a Vile Parle-based businessman for allegedly causing a revenue loss of Rs 31 crore to the state government by fraudulently claiming the input tax credit. As per a press st...

Rooney stops playing to take Derby manager job permanently

All-time record scorer for England and Manchester United. A haul of 16 trophies. Wayne Rooneys illustrious playing career is over.The former England and United captain has decided its time to focus on trying to replicate his successes as a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021