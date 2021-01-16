Left Menu
Celebrations ban will be hard to implement: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that it would be hard for all the Premier League players to change their goal celebration habits with football looking to tighten its social distancing rules.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 16-01-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 09:14 IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that it would be hard for all the Premier League players to change their goal celebration habits with football looking to tighten its social distancing rules. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters had written to all the clubs this week to advise that players should cut out unnecessary contact including hugs and handshakes.

These types of gestures usually take place when a goal is registered, but now with players being asked to express caution, it would be interesting to see how players respond. "We stick to the rules, and if now somebody says if you do this again we have to stop the game I wouldn't understand to be honest, but I'm not the decision-maker. I understand rules have to be strict, but we have to learn from the things that have worked in the past few months and football worked," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"If there's something to celebrate it will be in an appropriate way, but it's difficult. Football is an emotional game and what we should not forget in the discussion about this is these players are tested two or three times a week. During the week we reduce the contact to a minimum," he added. Manchester United are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and they have a three-point lead over second-placed Liverpool.

United and Liverpool will take on each other on Sunday in the Premier League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

