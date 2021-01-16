Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Root becomes second-fastest to cross 8,000 Test runs for England

Skipper Joe Root on Saturday became the second-fastest England batsman to register 8,000 runs in the longest format of the game.

ANI | Galle | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:21 IST
Joe Root becomes second-fastest to cross 8,000 Test runs for England
England skipper Joe Root (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Skipper Joe Root on Saturday became the second-fastest England batsman to register 8,000 runs in the longest format of the game. The right-handed batsman reached the milestone-mark in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium.

Root surpassed former opener, Alastair Cook, to achieve the feat in 178 innings. Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen (176) is still the fastest English batsman to reach 8,000 Test runs. Root, who became the seventh England batsman to achieve the feat, is also the first batsman from his country to hit a double century in Sri Lanka.

Prior to this knock, Pietersen had hit 151 in Sri Lanka in 2012 and that knock was the highest score by an England batsman in Sri Lanka until the skipper scored a double ton to rewrite the record books. On Friday, Root smashed his 18th century to give the visitors the upper hand in the match after bundling Sri Lanka out for 135 in the first innings. England were at 320/4 at the end of play on day two before persistent rain hampered the course of play.

However, on day three, wickets kept falling from the other end while Root stood tall against the Sri Lankan bowling attack. The visitors were finally dismissed on 421. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ozil to end Arsenal contract, move to Fenerbahce - The Athletic

Arsenal and midfielder Mesut Ozil have reached an agreement in principle to terminate the Germans contract six months before it expires so he can seal a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce, The Athletic reported httpstheathletic.comnewsmesut-oz...

Consent form for Covaxin assures compensation in case of adverse events

Health workers who got their first shots of Covaxin at AIIMS on Saturday were made to sign a consent form that promised compensation in case of a severe adverse event related to the vaccine.Covaxin has demonstrated the ability to produce an...

Laschet becomes leader of Merkel's CDU party

Germanys Christian Democrats elected Armin Laschet as chairman on Saturday, aiming to unify their divided party behind a new leader who they hope can succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor when she steps down after federal elections in Septemb...

Sanitation worker takes first jab as COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in Ladakh

A sanitation worker at a hospital was the first person to be administered COVID-19 vaccine in the Union Territory of Ladakh where Lt Governor R K Mathur inaugurated the first phase of the inoculation drive on Saturday.Ladakh has recorded 12...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021