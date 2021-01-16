Left Menu
Shakib set to return to international cricket, included in Bangladesh squad for WI series

16-01-2021
Shakib set to return to international cricket, included in Bangladesh squad for WI series
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to return to international cricket after serving a year-long ban for not reporting a corrupt approach as he was included in Bangladesh's 18-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies beginning here next week.

The selectors also included uncapped players Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Mahedi Hasan in the squad, led by Tamim Iqbal, for the three one-dayers at home.

Since the ban, this will be the first international assignment for Shakib, who was earlier named in the 24-man preliminary squad for the series.

The 33-year-old, who was Bangladesh's Test and T20I captain before his ban, made a comeback to competitive cricket by taking part in in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup in November last year.

Besides Shakib, seamers Taskin Ahmed and Rubel Hossain also made a return to the Bangladesh squad.

''Naturally, we are delighted to have Shakib Al Hasan back in the squad as we all know he is a game-changer and we are expecting him to return to his best very soon,'' Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz. ''We have picked Rubel Hossain as he bowled well in the domestic tournament while Taskin was injured earlier but now as he is fit and the way he is bowling, we felt that he deserves a chance.'' Among the cricketers who were left out of the squad, including former captain Mashrafe Mortaza -- he was also not considered for the provisional 24-man squad -- Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain and Naeem Sheikh. Squad: Tamim Iqbal (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahadi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

