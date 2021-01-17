Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: Shardul was eager to get to his fifty, I knew a 6 was coming, says Sundar

The record-breaking partnership between India's Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar was the highlight of day three of the fourth Test against Australia. Interestingly, Shardul began his innings with a six and also got to his half-century by hitting a stunning six.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 17-01-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 19:24 IST
Ind vs Aus: Shardul was eager to get to his fifty, I knew a 6 was coming, says Sundar
Sundar and Thakur in action against Australia (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The record-breaking partnership between India's Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar was the highlight of day three of the fourth Test against Australia. Interestingly, Shardul began his innings with a six and also got to his half-century by hitting a stunning six. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Ravichandran Ashwin interviewing Shardul, Sundar, and T Natarajan.

Reflecting on beginning his innings by hitting a six, Shardul said: "At that time, I did not look to hit six, it was more of a reaction. I saw the ball and played that shot instinctively and it came out well for me." Ashwin then asked Sundar about how he felt when Shardul struck a scintillating six to get to his fifty. "Starting six is Ok. What about the six to get to his fifty. How did you feel from the non-striker's end," Ashwin asked.

To this, Sundar said: "I knew it was coming, to be honest. He was trying for a six to Lyon for some time and I knew it was coming and he was very eager to get to his half-century." Ashwin asked Shardul to talk him through those "Vivian Richards-type cover drives" and the latter said: "I have not really practiced those. It was one of those days where I was batting really well and did not want to miss any opportunity. Any loose ball and I just felt like putting it away."

India were bundled out for 336, falling 33 runs short of the hosts' first-innings total. Shardul top-scored for India as he made 67 runs while Sundar accumulated 62 runs. Thakur and Sundar's 123-run resilient partnership enabled visitors to reach the 300-run mark after losing six wickets under 190 runs in the first innings. The duo also registered the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at The Gabba, Brisbane. Thakur and Sundar broke Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar's 58-run partnership record for the seventh-wicket set in 1991.

At stumps, Australia were at 21/0 in their second innings. The hosts are leading by 54 runs. David Warner is unbeaten on 20 runs while Marcus Harris is not out on one run. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

