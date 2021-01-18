Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barca's Messi sees red as Bilbao claim Super Cup glory

However, French forward Griezmann looked to have won it for the Catalans with a goal against the run of play 14 minutes from time, only for substitute Villalibre to volley home in the 90th minute to send the game into the extra period. Three minutes into the additional half hour Williams curled a stunning effort into the far corner from the edge of the box to win the match for Marcelino Garcia's side.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 04:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 04:39 IST
Soccer-Barca's Messi sees red as Bilbao claim Super Cup glory

Lionel Messi was sent off for the first time in his Barcelona career in the closing stages of extra time as they lost 3-2 to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super on Sunday.

Messi, who returned to the starting lineup after missing the semi-final victory over Real Sociedad through injury, was dismissed after striking Asier Villalibre in the final minute. The Argentine had been heavily involved in a more positive way as Barca took the lead five minutes before the break.

Messi's goalbound effort was blocked, falling to the feet of Antoine Griezmann, who netted the first of his two goals. Bilbao's riposte was immediate as Oscar De Marcos met Inaki Williams' cross two minutes later to send the sides in level at halftime.

Raul Garcia had a header disallowed for offside by VAR after the restart as Bilbao enjoyed the better chances in a tense affair. However, French forward Griezmann looked to have won it for the Catalans with a goal against the run of play 14 minutes from time, only for substitute Villalibre to volley home in the 90th minute to send the game into the extra period.

Three minutes into the additional half hour Williams curled a stunning effort into the far corner from the edge of the box to win the match for Marcelino Garcia's side. The victory brought a third Super Cup title for the Basque side and their first silverware since they claimed the same trophy in 2015 with a 5-1 aggregate win over Barca.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New Mexico official who vowed to protest Biden inauguration arrested in Washington

The U.S. Justice Department said on Sunday that it had arrested an elected official from New Mexico who had vowed to travel to Washington with firearms to protest President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration. Cuoy Griffin, a New Mexico county co...

Tennis-Four more Australian Open participants infected with COVID-19

Four more Australian Open participants, including one player, have been recorded with COVID-19 infections and more cases may come to light as testing continues, officials said on Monday. Health authorities in Victoria state have now reporte...

IOC expects only 6,000 athletes at Olympic opening ceremony - Yomiuri

The International Olympic Committee IOC expects only 6,000 athletes to participate in the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Summer Games, more than half of initial estimates, as organizers implement measures to guard against coronavirus infecti...

Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office -CBC

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is planning to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office, CBC News reported on Sunday, citing sources.A briefing note from the Biden transition team was widely circ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021