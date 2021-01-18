Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Odisha stand in Hyderabad's way as Nizams look to capture top-four stronghold

Hyderabad may have only got a point against Indian Super League (ISL) leaders Mumbai City FC in their previous game, but the result was important in more ways than one.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:39 IST
ISL 7: Odisha stand in Hyderabad's way as Nizams look to capture top-four stronghold
Hyderabad FC players (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad may have only got a point against Indian Super League (ISL) leaders Mumbai City FC in their previous game, but the result was important in more ways than one. In what was one of their most difficult matches of the season, they put on a gritty display, registering their third clean sheet of the season, restricting Mumbai -- a side that has scored the most this season -- to a goalless draw. The Nizams could have also bagged the three points, had they converted their chances.

Now, after an improved performance against the Islanders, Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez will be hoping for more of the same from his side when they face bottom-placed Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Tuesday. A victory in their next game will put Hyderabad level against FC Goa, who currently sit third. "For sure (the confidence is high), when you get a good result (against Mumbai) even (though) we wanted to win. The performance of the team was very good in all the aspects -- physically, tactically and technically," Marquez said.

The last time these two sides met early in the season, Hyderabad got the better of an injury-marred Odisha side thanks to Aridane Santana's penalty. With form on their side, Hyderabad will start favorites again but Marquez is expecting a different challenge from Odisha this time around. "In that game, we played better but we only won 1-0 with a penalty. Odisha has been playing better in the last few games. I know they are the last team on the table but all the people who are following this championship know you can win or lose against other teams," he said.

Odisha come into the game after a demoralizing loss against Chennaiyin FC -- their 7th defeat of the season, which is also the most by any side. They only have six points in their kitty and anything less than a win on Tuesday would further dent their playoff hopes. But despite the odds stacked against them, Odisha coach Stuart Baxter is hoping for an improved show against Hyderabad, who he labeled as one of the most complete sides in the league.

"With the team, we had in the first game, we played a good game, although it was decided by a penalty after a massive mistake by us. I'm hoping we can show we have improved and deal with them a lot better," Baxter stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Swiss ski resort St Moritz quarantines hotels, shuts schools to contain COVID variant

Officials in the Swiss mountain resort of St Moritz quarantined employees and guests of two luxury hotels, closed ski schools and kept schoolchildren home from class on Monday after a dozen positive tests for a highly infectious coronavirus...

Britain "seriously concerned" by Israel's approval for new settler homes

Britain said it was seriously concerned by Israels approval for new settler homes to be built in the occupied West Bank, warning the move could threaten future peace negotiations and calling for construction to stop.Settlements are illegal ...

Citi India elevates Arjun Chowdhry as head of its consumer banking biz

Citi India has elevated Arjun Chowdhry as the head of its consumer banking business wherein he will manage the domestic retail banking, wealth management, credit cards, loans and mortgages.The appointment is effective January 8, the local u...

Sterling falls; speculative longs hit 10-month highs

The pound fell on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases hurt global risk appetite, but futures data showed the biggest net long position on the pound since March 2020, as speculators remained bullish about the British currencys prospects.Global m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021