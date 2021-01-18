Left Menu
Rugby-England skills coach Ryles to miss Six Nations due to COVID-19 lockdown

England's skills coach Jason Ryles will not join the team ahead of the Six Nations as the Australian is not relocating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:43 IST
England's skills coach Jason Ryles will not join the team ahead of the Six Nations as the Australian is not relocating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday. Ryles appointment to Eddie Jones' backroom staff was made last January. The 42-year-old was previously assistant coach at Melbourne Storm, which won Australia's rugby league Grand Final last year.

"Due to the current COVID-19 lockdown, coach Jason Ryles and his family have chosen not to re-locate to England this month as they had originally planned," the RFU said in a statement. "It is hoped Jason will rejoin the coaching team for England's summer fixtures."

England begin their Six Nations title defence against Scotland at Twickenham Stadium on Feb. 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

