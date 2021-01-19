Maha: 3 injured in fight over cricket match; FIR against 5

Three persons have been injuredafter being allegedly beaten up by members of a rival teamfollowing a dispute over a local cricket match in Navi Mumbai,police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Kalamboli areaand based on a complaint filed by the victims, the policeregistered an FIR against five persons on Monday, an officialfrom Kalamboli police station said.

A team of a local corporator won the cricket matchplayed on Sunday. However, the winning and losing teams had aheated argument after the match and came to blows.

Later, around 10 pm, some members of the team whichlost the match went to a medical store owned by threebrothers, who were part of the winning team, and allegedlybeat up the latter, the official said.

The accused also allegedly abused the victims andthreatened them with dire consequences, he said.

The three brothers received severe injuries and wereadmitted to a hospital, the official said.

Based on their complaint, the police registered a caseunder various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307(attempt to murder), against five persons, he said, addingthat no arrest has been made so far.

