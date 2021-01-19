Sports News Roundup: Heat halts three-game skid; Harden, Durant lead Nets over Bucks in thriller and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Australian Open boss says "vast majority" of players back hard quarantine

Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said on Tuesday most players supported being locked down in hard quarantine as a government official reported three new cases of COVID-19 might be linked to the Grand Slam. More than 70 players and their entourage are confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days and unable to train for the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open after passengers on three charter flights returned positive tests for the coronavirus.

NHL: After slow start, Flames charge past Canucks

Johnny Gaudreau collected one goal and one assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 home victory over the Vancouver Canucks Monday night. Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots for the Flames, who were dominated in the first period but flipped the script the rest of the way en route to a second consecutive victory over the Canucks.

NHL: Hurricanes push past Predators in third period

Vincent Trocheck, Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter scored third-period goals as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated host Nashville 4-2 on Monday, handing the Predators their first loss in three games this season. The Hurricanes scored two key short-handed goals to prevent momentum from turning against them.

NBA: Heat halts three-game skid with win over Pistons

Bam Adebayo produced his fifth double-double of the season with 28 points and 11 rebounds, helping the short-handed Miami Heat rally to a 113-107 win over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Adebayo, who also had five assists, scored 13 of his points in the fourth quarter and made 10-of-11 from the foul line for the game.

NBA: James Harden, Kevin Durant lead Nets over Bucks in thriller

James Harden collected 34 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant added 30, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 36.8 seconds left and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Milwaukee Bucks for a 125-123 victory Monday night in New York. Harden became the first Net to get a 30-point game in his first two games with the team and also added four rebounds. He shot 13 of 25 from the floor and scored 13 points in the final 12 minutes when the lead changed hands 10 times.

NBA: De'Andre Hunter helps Hawks knock off Wolves

De'Andre Hunter scored a season-high 25 points and Clint Capela recorded his fourth straight double-double to help the Atlanta Hawks to a 108-97 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Hunter had to leave the game momentarily in the first quarter when he cut his right hand, but he returned to go 8-for-15 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Capela scored 23 points, two shy of his season high, and grabbed 15 rebounds, his second straight game with that many boards.

NBA: Raptors roll to rout of Mavericks

Kyle Lowry scored 23 points, grabbed nine rebounds and handed out seven assists Monday night as the Toronto Raptors, playing at their temporary home in Tampa, defeated the Dallas Mavericks 116-93. It was the first time this season that the Raptors have won three in a row and it was the third straight loss for the Mavericks.

NBA: Zach LaVine drops 33 as Bulls hold off Rockets

Zach LaVine scored a game-high 33 points, Lauri Markkanen added 18 points and five different players swished at least three 3-pointers to boost the host Chicago Bulls to a 125-120 victory against the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Making his team debut after being acquired from Indiana as part of last week's blockbuster trade that sent former Houston star James Harden to Brooklyn, Victor Oladipo paced the Rockets with 32 points.

NHL: Blues outlast Sharks behind Jordan Kyrou's late goal

Jordan Kyrou scored his second game-winning goal of the season as the St. Louis Blues outgunned the visiting San Jose Sharks 5-4 Monday night. Kyrou addded an assist in the see-saw game. Justin Faulk scored twice, Brayden Schenn and Mike Hoffman scored once and Colton Parayko earned two assists for the Blues.

NHL: Sabres earn first victory, take down Flyers

Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar each scored two goals to lift the visiting Buffalo Sabres past the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Monday. Reinhart registered the 10th multi-goal effort of his career.

