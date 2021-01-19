Kejriwal congratulates Indian cricket team for win in Australia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its Test series victory against Australia and said the players showed great courage and resilience.

''Congratulations to Team India on the stunning and historic victory against Australia. Fighting against all odds and injuries, our players have shown great courage and resilience to win the series. Hats off to the champions. Well played Team India,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

The Indian team pulled off an exhilarating three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test in Brisbane to claim the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

