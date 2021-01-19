Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shardul's partnership with Sundar turned out to be match-winning, says coach Dinesh Lad

Dinesh Lad, the coach of Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur, has said that Shardul's 123-run stand with Washington Sundar in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia turned out to be very crucial in the context of the series decider.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:54 IST
Shardul's partnership with Sundar turned out to be match-winning, says coach Dinesh Lad
Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Dinesh Lad, the coach of Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur, has said that Shardul's 123-run stand with Washington Sundar in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia turned out to be very crucial in the context of the series decider. On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds to take the series 2-1.

"The way our new players performed, it was very good to see. (Mohammad) Shami and (Jasprit) Bumrah were not there, so the players who had just played one-two Tests performed really well. Both Shubman and Rishabh batted exceptionally well, our future looks very good. All the guys took responsibility and it is very nice to see. Everyone grabbed their chance so it is very pleasing to see," Lad told ANI. "Shardul has been bowling really well, he is an attacking batsman but the way he batted in this fourth Test, it was really good. His partnership with Sundar in the first innings turned out to be match-winning. This series win will bolster the confidence of every Indian player, beating Australia at Gabba is a big achievement. (Ajinkya) Rahane also led the side in a nice fashion, his field placements were very good, he was very calm," he added.

Shardul had scored 67 runs in the first innings, while he also took seven wickets in the Gabba Test. In the second innings, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant might have played knocks of 91 and 89, but it was Cheteshwar Pujara who stood like a rock, facing 211 balls for his 56 runs. Speaking about Pujara's performance, his father Arvind Pujara said: "It is a very big win for India. This win is special because most of our players were new, only Rahane and Pujara played all four Tests. First (Virat) Kohli left, then (Ravindra) Jadeja and R Ashwin got injured, fast bowlers also got injured, the morale of the team was very upbeat, we defeated Australia and it is a historic moment in our cricket history."

Former India skipper Kapil Dev also took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian side on winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. "Well Done Team India. You proved yourself right and played like world champs. You are our Stars & You made us all proud," he tweeted. The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. A pedia...

Avian influenza confirmed in 10 states for crows migratory and wild birds

The central government on Tuesday informed that avian influenza has been confirmed in five states for poultry birds and in 10 states for the crow, migratory and wild birds till January 19. Further, bird flu has been confirmed in poultry sam...

Soccer-Ghana side Asante Kotoko and Southampton to both benefit from new partnership

Ghanaian Premier League side Asante Kotoko want to take as much benefit out of a newly signed co-operation deal with Southampton but reckon the Premier League club will also reap substantive rewards from the link-up.The two clubs on Tuesday...

Soccer-Spanish players face suspended prison sentence for explicit video

Spanish striker Sergi Enrich of La Liga side Eibar and his former team mate Antonio Luna have both been handed two-year suspended prison sentences for sharing an explicit video without the consent of a third person, court documents showed o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021