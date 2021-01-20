Left Menu
Rodgers insists Leicester City won't get 'carried away' after securing top spot on PL table

ANI | Leicester | Updated: 20-01-2021 10:50 IST
Brendan Rodgers (Photo/ Leicester City Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said that his side will not get "carried away" after securing the top spot on the Premier League table, stressing that they will have to keep working hard. Leicester City defeated Chelsea 2-0 here on Wednesday and the victory powered them to the top of the table. With 19 matches played, Leicester are at the top with 38 points, one ahead of Manchester United, who have played a match fewer and face Fulham on Thursday.

"It means that we are playing well, consistently, so that's nice. We're taking our training mentality into the games," the club's official website quoted Rodgers as saying. "I said at the beginning of the season that this is a team that just needs patience and they just need consistency. They've been showing that, but we're not getting carried away. It's fantastic, it's a really good start for us, but there's so much work to do now in the second part of the season, which we're happy to do," he added.

Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison scored a goal each in the match to hand Leicester City a win. Reflecting on the team's performance, Rodgers said his players were excellent and produced a "very good" performance.

"It was a very good performance, playing against a really talented team, an outstanding team, but I thought the players were excellent. [They] showed, through all the lines of the pitch, a great quality and real good defensive organisation. It was a really tough game, but we came through it really well," he said. "In terms of result, it's a very good result and performance level, off the back of a tough game at the weekend as well. When you play Chelsea, you know they're going to really work you, but I thought we showed a really good aggression in the game and a good desire and scored two good goals," Rodgers added. (ANI)

