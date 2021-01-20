Left Menu
Thailand Open: Prannoy cruises to second round after hard-fought win over Christie

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy progressed to the second round of the ongoing Thailand Open after securing a hard-fought win over Jonatan Christie here on Wednesday.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 20-01-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:39 IST
HS Prannoy (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy progressed to the second round of the ongoing Thailand Open after securing a hard-fought win over Jonatan Christie here on Wednesday. Prannoy registered an 18-21, 21-16, 23-21 win over Christie. It was a tightly-contest match throughout but the Indian managed to go past Christie in the match that lasted for 75 minutes.

In the first game, Christie defeated Prannoy 18-21 but in the following two games, the 28-year-old put on some fine performances and ensured his spot in the second round. Earlier, Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth pulled out of the Thailand Open after he tested positive for coronavirus. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) had said Praneeth returned a positive result on Monday and will remain in the hospital for at least 10 days.

"Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm India player Sai Praneeth B. has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the Thailand Open. The player produced a positive result to a mandatory PCR test conducted on Monday. It is confirmed positive," the BWF had said in an official statement. In addition, shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who defeated Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin in two consecutive sets (21-11, 21-11) to win the 38-minute long match on Tuesday, has also withdrawn from the showpiece event.

"BWF can also confirm Sai Praneeth B. had been rooming with teammate Kidambi Srikanth at the official hotel. In line with BWF protocols, Kidambi has been withdrawn from the Thailand Open and is in strict self-quarantine," the sport's governing body said. Kidambi had however tested negative on Monday's test and has returned negative results since arriving in Thailand. "Daily testing protocols have been implemented by Thai health authorities, Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) and BWF, including restricting the movement and schedule of the rest of the India team as per tournament protocol. This is to ensure the health and safety of all participants. These restrictions are in place for 14 days and ends on 1 February 2020," BWF had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

