Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Australia make for formidable competitors on field, solid partners off it: Modi to Morrison

India and Australia are formidable competitors on the field, and solid partners off it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, replying to a congratulatory message by his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the Indian cricket teams Test series triumph Down Under.The Indian team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, braved all odds to defeat a full-strength Australia by three wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane to win the four-Test series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday.Congratulations narendramodi and the Indian Cricket Team on a great win in the test series here in Australia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 14:02 IST
India, Australia make for formidable competitors on field, solid partners off it: Modi to Morrison

India and Australia are formidable competitors on the field, and solid partners off it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, replying to a congratulatory message by his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the Indian cricket team's Test series triumph Down Under.

The Indian team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, braved all odds to defeat a full-strength Australia by three wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane to win the four-Test series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday.

''Congratulations @narendramodi and the Indian Cricket Team on a great win in the test series here in Australia. It was a hard fought contest between the game's best teams and players,'' Morrison tweeted.

Commiserations to Tim Paine and the Australian Men's Test Team, he said, adding, ''They'll be back.'' Replying to Morrison, Modi tweeted, ''Thanks, @ScottMorrisonMP. It was a thrilling series with the best from both the teams on full display.'' ''India and Australia make for formidable competitors on the field, and solid partners off it,'' he said.

Tagging Modi's tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, ''Couldn't agree more!'' PTI ASK IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two criminals arrested after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

Two suspected criminals were held after a gunfight with police in Greater Noida in which one of them got injured, officials said on Wednesday.The duo was on a motorcycle when they were intercepted at a police check-post near Ek Murti Chowk ...

PM releases Rs 2,691 crore for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to the bear the brunt of their wrong policies and intentions. He also said that the poor people never believed in the past that the government...

UK inflation starts climb as effects of COVID and Brexit combine

British inflation gathered speed in December, starting what is expected to be a climb this year as pandemic-fighting measures, Brexit and a recovery in the economy combine to push up costs for consumers and businesses. Consumer prices rose ...

Australian woman returns serve on tennis stars unhappy in quarantine

Some of the worlds top tennis players are criticising Australias strict hotel quarantine rules ahead of the Australian Open tournament next month, but entrepreneur Belinda Long is having none of it.The Australian woman said she has being tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021