Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reverse swing will play a key role in Test series in Pakistan: Rabada

But I dont think the competition or intensity level is going to drop in this series because of no crowds. South Africa is the first of the top five cricketing nations to tour Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lankas team bus in Lahore.Rabada said he has faith in the security arrangements put in place for the players.I have faith in their security in the way it has been implemented.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:10 IST
Reverse swing will play a key role in Test series in Pakistan: Rabada

Returning to action after recovering from an injury, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada on Wednesday said reverse swing will play a key role in what he expects to be a challenging Test series against Pakistan beginning here on January 26.

South Africa will now play two Tests against Pakistan at Karachi (January 26-30) and Rawalpindi (February 4-8), followed by a three-match T20I series at Lahore, beginning from February 11.

''We are expecting the bounce to be low and not much lateral movement so we think reverse swing will play a role in the series and we will have to bowl a straighter line,'' Rabada said in a video released by Cricket South Africa. ''We all know that Pakistan will come fighting at us so it will be a challenging series. It would be nice to return home with the winners trophy.'' The 25-year-old, who has used reverse swing with great expertise to take wickets in his Test haul of 197 scalps, said the biggest challenge will be to adjust to the different and unfamiliar conditions.

Rabada, who last played a Test match in January 2020 against England and was injured after playing in a T20 against the same side last November, said he enjoys most the challenge of playing Test cricket.

''Test cricket challenges you in every way and in different conditions. I also love playing ODIs and T20 but these days pitches in white ball cricket are the same and good for batting leading to high-scoring games,'' he said. ''In Test cricket the conditions, the pitches they all challenge you and you have to adjust and change tactics as the game progresses.

''You have to work out ways to be on top of your game and it is challenging mentally and physically. Because the intensity levels change all the time. It is very rewarding to win test matches.'' South Africa is touring Pakistan for the first time in nearly 14 years and Rabada said he was happy to tour the country which has a rich cricket culture, having produced some great players.

''Its good to be playing in this area of the world knowing their cricket history and culture,'' he said.

Rabada said he will definitely miss the crowds in Pakistan but it will not affect their performance.

''They (crowd) add to the theatrics, excitement and bring cooler and drama to the game. But I don't think the competition or intensity level is going to drop in this series because of no crowds.'' South Africa is the first of the top five cricketing nations to tour Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore.

Rabada said he has faith in the security arrangements put in place for the players.

''I have faith in their security in the way it has been implemented. I think I feel quite safe. I feel I can focus on cricket and I think the PCB has done a great job in showing we are safe, obviously not an ideal situation, also keeping in mind the Covid situation.'' South Africa had won the test series when they last toured Pakistan in 2007.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League to trial permanent concussion substitutes

The English Premier League said it had agreed to introduce an additional permanent concussion substitutions trial following a shareholders meeting on Wednesday. The decision comes after the games rule-making body IFAB last month gave the go...

Alibaba's Jack Ma makes first public appearance in three months

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma made his first public appearance since October on Wednesday when he spoke to a group of teachers by video, easing concern about his unusual absence from the limelight and sending shares in the e-commerce giant ...

Biden and Harris attend Church Service before inauguration

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris along with their family members attended a prayer meeting at a local historic church in downtown Washington DC before going to the Capitol Hill for their inauguration.Biden...

Chile regulator greenlights Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Chiles health regulator approved the emergency roll-out of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd, clearing the way for the Andean country to move up a gear in its inoculation effort against the virus.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021