Rugby-Harlequins coach Gustard to leave immediately

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:46 IST
Harlequins rugby coach Paul Gustard will leave the club with immediate effect, the London-based side said on Wednesday, after little more than two years in charge. Gustard, who left his role as England's defence coach for the Harlequins job in May 2018, led the side to a sixth-place finish in the interrupted 2019-20 campaign. However, results have deteriorated with two wins from six games this season.

A former player renowned for his tough tackling, Gustard was credited with improving Quins' often leaky defence early on in his tenure. But despite a roster of current and former England players, the side have yet to show the same grit in the 2020-21 season. The club most recently drew with London Irish 27-27 after surrendering a 12 point lead with 15 minutes to go.

Billy Millard, Harlequins' general manager of rugby, will oversee the remaining coaching team for the rest of the season, the club said. (Reporting By Lawrence White Editing by Christian Radnedge)

