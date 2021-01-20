Soccer-Nimes v Lorient Ligue 1 game postponed because of COVID-19 - club

Soccer-Nimes v Lorient Ligue 1 game postponed because of COVID-19 - clubReuters | Paris | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:18 IST
Saturday's Ligue 1 game between Nimes and Lorient has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting side, hosts Nimes said on Wednesday.
"Because of an important number of COVID-19 cases within the Lorient squad, the LFP (league) competitions commission is postponing the Nimes v Lorient game," Nimes said on Twitter.
Lorient's game against Dijon last weekend was also postponed because of COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Twitter suspends Trump from tweeting for 12 hours
Twitter freezes Trump account as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol
Mexico leader condemns Twitter, Facebook for blocking Trump
Twitter restricts Trump tweet for 'risk of violence' as protesters storm U.S. Capitol
Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol