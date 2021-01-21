Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: East Bengal look to maintain unbeaten run as they face Mumbai City test

SC East Bengal boss Robbie Fowler will have little difficulty in getting across to his players on what's at stake for them on Friday. Win, and they will be just another victory away from a playoff spot, a comeback that looked improbable in the early stages of the season.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:08 IST
ISL 7: East Bengal look to maintain unbeaten run as they face Mumbai City test
SCEB coach Robbie Fowler (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

SC East Bengal boss Robbie Fowler will have little difficulty in getting across to his players on what's at stake for them on Friday. Win, and they will be just another victory away from a playoff spot, a comeback that looked improbable in the early stages of the season. However, that's easier said than done, considering they face league leaders Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in the Indian Super League.

SCEB has turned around its fortunes in remarkable fashion and is currently on a 7-game unbeaten run. However, MCFC will present a much tougher challenge than the ones they encountered in the last match. While the arrival of Bright Enobakhare has given them a trump card in the attack, SCEB does have defensive issues. No team has conceded as many goals as them in the second half (13) and only one has conceded more in the last fifteen minutes of the match (5). Fowler will however be buoyed by the form that his keeper Debjit Majumder has been displaying.

In Mumbai, they face a team well-equipped to take advantage of these flaws. If SCEB is prone to conceding in the second half, Sergio Lobera's side specialises in scoring in the first. No team has netted more in the first half than the ten that Mumbai has managed. They are also now unbeaten in ten games. Three more and Mumbai will set a league record for the longest unbeaten streak in ISL history, overtaking FC Goa's 12-game run. But Lobera is not thinking about that.

"The most important thing is to win a trophy," said Lobera. "Obviously, it is a consequence to do a lot of things well. If during the way, we have very good numbers, lots of goals, lots of clean sheets, and possession of the ball, you have more possibility of winning the trophy. But if I need to refuse these records in order to win a trophy, then I will prefer to win a trophy because that is the best record of all." Lobera is not underestimating the challenge he faces on Friday. "I think it would be a big mistake if we played tomorrow's game keeping in mind the past match against them," he said. "They are a completely different team and they have improved a lot in performance levels." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

British FM in Khartoum to discuss Sudan-Ethiopia tension

Britains foreign secretary was in the Sudanese capital Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and tensions along the border with Ethiopia, Sudans state news agency reported Thursday. Dominic Raab, who arrived in Khartoum late Wednesday, wa...

Russia to send Sputnik V doses to Hungary, welcomes UAE approval

Russia said it could supply Hungary with its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from next month, after Budapest gave initial approval to the shot, which was also registered for domestic use on Thursday by the United Arab Emirates.Russia is seeki...

YSRC's Pothula Suneetha declared unopposed to AP Legislative Council

Amaravati, Jan 21 PTI Pothula Suneetha was onThursday declared elected unopposed as the ruling YSR Congresscandidate to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council in theby-election.The by-election was caused due to her resignation inNovember la...

Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines; no tsunami

A powerful earthquake shook parts of the southern Philippines on Thursday night, but authorities said it was too deep to cause major damage and no tsunami warning was issued.The quake measured a preliminary 7.0 magnitude and was located 95....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021