Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stokes, Archer back for first two Tests against India

The England selectors also named six travelling reserves for the first and second matches, to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from February 5. Pope is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in September during the Test series against Pakistan.The national selectors have provided rest to Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:31 IST
Stokes, Archer back for first two Tests against India

Explosive all-rounder Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer were on Thursday named in a 16-member strong England squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming four-match series against India. The England selectors also named six travelling reserves for the first and second matches, to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from February 5. Both Stokes and Archer were rested for the ongoing two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, while Rory Burns was at home for the birth of his child.

The team will continue to be led by Joe Root. Surrey's Ollie Pope will travel to India and will be added to the squad when passed fit. Pope is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in September during the Test series against Pakistan.

The national selectors have provided rest to Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood. The three players, who are currently in Sri Lanka, will miss the first and second Tests in India.

''This is consistent with the selection policy of finding a block of rest for all multi-format players at some point during post-Christmas winter schedule,'' the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a release.

With Archer and Stokes returning, and subject to fitness of the rest of the squad, Somerset's Craig Overton will return home after the Sri Lanka series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TN CM flays Sri Lankan Navy over death of 4 Indian fishermen

Citing information from fishermenthat four of their community died due to an attack by theSri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami onThursday condemned the island nation maritime force for suchacts shattering their livelihoo...

No fall in COVID infections despite lockdown, finds UK study

A large number of people remain infected with the coronavirus in England and the rate of new infections was not dropping even 10 days into the latest stay-at-home lockdown, an ongoing government-backed study said on Thursday.The Imperial Co...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL43 DEF-NARAVANE India to face higher security challenges in line with rising stature, influence Army Chief New Delhi Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday said India will face increasingly hi...

Russia plans to produce COVID-19 vaccine storable at fridge temperatures - minister

Russia plans to produce a form of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that can be transported and stored at normal fridge temperatures as opposed to -18 Celsius, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.Such a move could help Russia ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021