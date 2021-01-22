Left Menu
Soccer-De Bruyne out for up to six weeks due to injury, says Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be out for four to six weeks due to an injury he picked up in their last game, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Soccer-De Bruyne out for up to six weeks due to injury, says Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be out for four to six weeks due to an injury he picked up in their last game, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. De Bruyne, 29, looked to have sustained a leg muscle injury and was replaced on the hour mark at the Etihad Stadium in Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win at home to Aston Villa.

"Kevin, like the doctor said today after reviewing the scan, will be 4-6 weeks out," Guardiola said before Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie at fourth-tier Cheltenham Town. "It's a big blow, but we have to move forward. "I'm not saying anything that anyone doesn't know, it is unfortunate for him and for us and we have to find a solution because everyone in their own life is struggling in the situation we are living and we have to adapt."

