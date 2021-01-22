The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-SHARDUL-INTERVIEW I can be called a bowling all-rounder, I can bat: Shardul Thakur By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) It was a debut over two years after his actual debut and Shardul Thakur says he took a quantum leap from being just a fast bowler to a bowling all-rounder with his impactful show in India's epoch-making Brisbane Test triumph over Australia.

SPO-CRI-SAHA-LD INTERVIEW No one learns algebra in Class I, Pant will improve gradually as wicketkeeper: Saha By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) Rishabh Pant the batsman redeemed himself spectacularly in Australia and his much-criticised wicket-keeping skills are also on the mend, feels senior India stumper Wriddhman Saha who wants the youngster to be given some breathing space as ''no one learns algebra in class I''.

SPO-SWIM-IND-CAMP Swimming Federation of India planning exposure camp to South Africa By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) is planning an exposure camp for swimmers to South Africa in March subject to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD ARUN Plan to take off-side out of Australians was hatched in July: India bowling coach Bharat Arun New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Australian batsmen fell nicely into the leg-side trap set by the Indian bowlers during the fiercely-contested series that ended earlier this week but its planning, spearheaded by head coach Ravi Shastri, started way back in July, bowling coach Bharat Arun revealed on Friday.

SPO-BAD-3RDLD IND Thailand Open: Sindhu, Sameer out; Satwik scripts twin win in doubles Bangkok, Jan 22 (PTI) Error-prone P V Sindhu suffered a demoralising defeat in the quarterfinals while Sameer Verma's gallant fight too ended in agony at the Toyota Thailand Open here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUCTION IPL auction likely on February 18: BCCI official New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The IPL players auction ahead of the 2021 season is likely to be held on February 18, a BCCI official told PTI on Friday.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-ARRIVAL R Ashwin, Washington Sundar return home after stunning series win in Australia Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and rookie all-rounder Washington Sundar, who were a part of the triumphant Indian team in the Test series against Australia, returned home on Friday.

SPO-CRI-SHASTRI-SIRAJ Siraj is find of Australia Test series: Shastri New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) India head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday described rookie pacer Mohammed Siraj as the find of the Australia tour, hailing him for playing a key role in the historic Test series win despite personal loss and racial abuse from spectators Down Under.

SPO-CRI-IND-CROWD India-England Tests in Chennai to be played behind closed doors Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) The first two Tests of the upcoming India-England series will be played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium behind closed doors, a top official from host association TNCA said on Friday.

SPO-CRI-HOODA-SUSPENSION Baroda suspends Deepak Hooda for current domestic season for indiscipline Vadodara, Jan 22 (PTI) The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has suspended senior player Deepak Hooda, who had stormed out of the camp before the start of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, for this domestic season for ''indiscipline'' and ''bringing disrespect to the game.'' SPO-CRI-IND-SWANN Aus not best team anymore, Eng should focus on beating India instead of Ashes obsession: Swann London, Jan 22 (PTI) India seem ''virtually unbeatable'' after their historic Test triumph in Australia and England would be achieving something bigger than their ''obsession'' Ashes if the tourists manage to upstage Virat Kohli's men next month, feels former spinner Graeme Swann.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CAREY-COULTER Carey, Coulter-Nile not surprised at IPL franchises releasing them Melbourne, Jan 22 (PTI) Australian players Alex Carey and Nathan Coulter-Nile said they were not surprised at their IPL franchises releasing them and they are hoping to find a team in next month's Players Auction for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

SPO-HOCK-IND-WOM Indian women's junior hockey team holds Chile senior side to 2-2 draw Santiago, Jan 22 (PTI) A resilient Indian junior women's hockey team came from behind twice to hold Chile senior side to a 2-2 draw in its fourth match of the tour here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri off to a fine start with 68, lies 15th at American Express golf tournament La Quinta (US), Jan 22 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri got off to a fine start with a four-under 68 and was lying tied 15th after the first round of the American Express golf tournament.

SPO-ISL-KERALA After resurgence, Kerala Blasters face tough FC Goa test Bambolim, Jan 22 (PTI) Bolstered by two wins in three matches, a resurgent Kerala Blasters would look for another positive result when they face FC Goa in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday. SPO-CRI-ABBAS India reaping rewards for investing in cricketing structure: Zaheer Abbas Karachi, Jan 22 (PTI) Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas believes India is reaping rich rewards for the investment it made in its cricketing structure in the last decade, a testament of which is its recent historic triumph in Australia.

SPO-GOLF-WOM Pranavi rallies from behind to win second leg of Hero WPGT Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) Pranavi Urs rode on her flawless back nine to turn in a superb four-under 68 on the final day to win the second leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course here on Friday.

