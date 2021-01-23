Left Menu
Development News Edition

Satwik-Chirag's impressive run ends with semifinal defeat at Thailand Open

However, two smashes at the backcourt gave Aaron and Soh a three-point advantage at the interval.India couldnt breach the gap and with Chirag hitting long, the Malaysian grabbed six match points.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 23-01-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 13:18 IST
Satwik-Chirag's impressive run ends with semifinal defeat at Thailand Open

Tokyo Olympics medal contender Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's impressive run at the Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 ended with a close semifinal defeat here on Saturday. The world number 10 Indian pair, which won its maiden super 500 title in Thailand and entered the finals of French open super 750 event in 2019, lost 18-21 18-21 to world number nine Malayasian combination of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in a 35-minute match.

The Indian pair had participated in Super 1000 events in 2018 ad 2019 but this is the first time it entered the semifinals.

Satwik and Chirag couldn't bring their best to the fore as the Malaysian were more alert on court and also managed to diffuse any attack from the Indian pair to emerge victories.

The Indian pair had a 4-2 lead early on but the Malaysians managed to claw back and eke out a slender 11-10 lead at the break. Satwik and Chirag stayed close till 15-16 when their rivals reeled off four points on the trot to eventually close out the opening game.

In the second game, the Indian duo was up 3-1 but again the Malaysians produced four straight points to move to 7-3. A precise serve and then their rivals finding the net helped Satwik and Chirag to narrow the gap before drawing parity at 8-8. However, two smashes at the backcourt gave Aaron and Soh a three-point advantage at the interval.

India couldn't breach the gap and with Chirag hitting long, the Malaysian grabbed six match points. The Indian pair managed to save four match points before Chirag once again found the net as the Malaysians began celebrating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: At 77.2 per cent, Aurangabad sees rise in vaccinations

At least 77.2 per cent healthworkers took the COVID-19 shots in Maharashtras Aurangabaddistrict on the fourth day of the vaccination drive, aconsiderable rise from the previous sessions, an official saidon Saturday.As many as 772 health wor...

UK doctors call for shorter gap between Pfizer vaccine doses

A group of British doctors have written to Englands chief medical officer to tell him to cut the gap between doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine to six weeks from up to 12. Britain is prioritising giving first doses of COVID-19 vaccine...

At the moment, I'm not thinking about it: Hales on England recall

Alex Hales, who has taken the ongoing Big Bash League BBL by storm, isnt thinking about a possible England recall and is instead engrossed in his game which may help him in lifting the trophy for Sydney Thunder. Hales was axed from Englands...

Saudi-led forces thwart attack by Yemen's Houthis - Al-Hadath TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemens Houthi movement said it had thwarted an attack by the Houthis on Saturday towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, the kingdoms state-owned broadcaster Al-Hadath TV reported on its Twitter page.Since...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021