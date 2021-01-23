Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand Open: Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj, Chirag lose in semis

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost in the semi-final of the ongoing Thailand Open on Saturday.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 23-01-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 13:31 IST
Thailand Open: Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj, Chirag lose in semis
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Photo/SAIMedia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost in the semi-final of the ongoing Thailand Open on Saturday. Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik defused the Indian attack in two straight sets (21-18, 21-18) to sail into the finals of the showpiece event. Satwiksairaj and Chirag were defeated by eight-seeded Malaysian pair despite their valiant effort in the semi-final clash.

Satwiksairaj, Chirag lost the toss and the Malaysian pair started the game with the serve. The Indian duo kept fighting hard but Malaysia's Aaron, Soh walked into the break of the first game at 11-10. The pace of the semi-final clash accelerated quickly and the Indian duo lost the first set despite picking up some impressive points.

In the second set, Satwiksairaj, Chirag toiled hard for the points as Aaron and Soh almost ran away with the game with a six-point lead (17-11) before the Indian duo won four back to back points to continue the fight. However, the Malaysians held their own in the concluding minutes of the game to seal the spot in the finals. On Friday, Satwiksairaj and Chirag had entered the doubles semi-final with a scintillating win over Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.

Satwiksairaj along with Chirag won the 37-minute long match in two consecutive sets (21-18, 24-22). The second set saw the game going down to the wire, but the Indian duo ensured they got over the line in the quarter-final clash. Satwiksairaj has been in brilliant form. Ashwini Ponappa and Satwiksairaj had stunned Malaysia's Goh Liu Ying and Chan Peng Soon in the mixed doubles' quarter-final clash.

Satwiksairaj and Ashwini suffered a setback in the first game, losing 18-21. But the duo won the next two games, ensuring their spot in the semis. The Indian duo will lock horns with Thailand's Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Dechapol Puavaranukroh in the semi-final clash on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BSF detects underground tunnel at IB in J-K's Kathua, second within 10 days

The Border Security Force BSF on Saturday detected another underground tunnel, constructed by Pakistan at the International Border IB to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, in Kathua district during the past 10 day...

Brazilian Ambassador calls for 'strengthening Indo-Brazilian partnership' following COVID-19 vaccine supplies

Brazilian Ambassador to India Andre Aranha Correa do Lago on Saturday applauded New Delhis assistance in providing COVID-19 vaccines to Brazil and called for strengthening the Indo-Brazilian partnership. It is significant to see our leaders...

COVID-19: At 77.2 per cent, Aurangabad sees rise in vaccinations

At least 77.2 per cent healthworkers took the COVID-19 shots in Maharashtras Aurangabaddistrict on the fourth day of the vaccination drive, aconsiderable rise from the previous sessions, an official saidon Saturday.As many as 772 health wor...

UK doctors call for shorter gap between Pfizer vaccine doses

A group of British doctors have written to Englands chief medical officer to tell him to cut the gap between doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine to six weeks from up to 12. Britain is prioritising giving first doses of COVID-19 vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021