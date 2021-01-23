Soccer-Wolves sign Brazil striker Jose on loan from Real Sociedad

Left Menu
Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Brazilian striker Willian Jose on loan from Spain's Real Sociedad until the end of this season, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Jose scored two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 Copa Del Rey victory over Cordoba. A former Under-20 World Cup winner with Brazil, Jose has had loan spells with Santos, Gremio, Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza, among other teams, before joining Sociedad in 2016.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:16 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Brazilian striker Willian Jose on loan from Spain's Real Sociedad until the end of this season, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Wolves said they have the option of a permanent deal for the 29-year-old, who has scored 62 goals in 170 appearances for the La Liga side. Jose scored two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 Copa Del Rey victory over Cordoba.

A former Under-20 World Cup winner with Brazil, Jose has had loan spells with Santos, Gremio, Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza, among other teams, before joining Sociedad in 2016. He will bolster the attack of Nuno Espirito Santo's side, who are without Raul Jimenez after the Mexico striker underwent surgery on a fractured skull he sustained in a clash of heads with Arsenal's David Luiz in November.

Jose, who will wear the number 12 shirt, will not feature in Wednesday's Premier League clash at eighth-placed Chelsea. Wolves are 14th in the table with 22 points from 19 games.

