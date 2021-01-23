The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-SAINI Ajinkya 'bhaiya' asked me if I could bowl with injury, I had to say yes: Navdeep Saini By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A groin strain prevented India pacer Navdeep Saini from giving his best in the Brisbane Test but fearing that he may not get such a big stage again, he remained at the beck and call of his captain and ended up bowling five overs despite injury.

SPO-CRI-RAHANE It's a massive, massive moment for us: Rahane tells teammates New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Having led India to an incredible come-from-behind Test series triumph in Australia, Ajinkya Rahane called it a ''massive, massive moment'' for his players and lauded them for performing as a unit.

SPO-BAD-2NDLD IND Dream run of Indian doubles pairs end with semifinal defeat at Thailand Open (Eds: Adding quotes) Bangkok, Jan 23 (PTI) The Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa produced a spirited performance before going down narrowly to top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in the semifinals of the Toyota Thailand Open here on Saturday.

SPO-ATH-NEERAJ-OLY Neeraj says uncertainty over staging of postponed Olympics creates anxiety but hoping Games are held New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday admitted that the uncertainty over the staging of the postponed Olympics due to coronavirus creates anxiety but said he is proceeding with his preparations thinking that the Games will happen and he will give his 100 per cent.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Small errors cost Lahiri big, misses cut at US event La Quinta (California), Jan 23 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri made small errors but paid a big price for it as he missed the cut at the American Express Championships, here.

SPO-GOLF-IND Bhullar, Sharma miss out on weekend action in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi, Jan 23 (PTI) India's Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut after struggling for birdies in the season-opening Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship here on Saturday.

SPO-WREST-NATIONALS Amit settles for bronze as RSPB, SSCB dominate Noida, Jan 23 (PTI) Three-time Commonwealth Championship gold medallist Amit Dhankar had to be contend with a bronze at the 65th men's free style national wrestling competition here on Saturday.

SPO-SAI-ATHLETES SAI takes steps to ensure no drop in intensity of athletes returning to training New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) With a view to ensure no reduction in training intensity of the Olympic Games-bound athletes, Sports Authority of India has amended the quarantine regulations for those returning to its centres from various competitions. SPO-FOOT-ISL-JAMSHEDPUR Jamshedpur eye turnaround against Hyderabad to keep playoff hopes alive Vasco, Jan 23 (PTI) Smarting from three successive defeats, Jamshedpur FC will be desperate to turn things around when they face Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League fixture at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday.

SPO-ISL-BFCLooking for a spark, Bengaluru face struggling Odisha Margao, Jan 23 (PTI) Desperately seeking a turnaround in fortunes, former champions Bengaluru FC find themselves in a tough spot as they take on a struggling Odisha FC in the Hero Indian Super League here on Sunday.

SPO-ISL-MUMBAI-JACKICHAND Mumbai City sign Jackichand Singh from Jamshedpur FC Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Indian Super League team Mumbai City FC on Saturday confirmed the signing of Jackichand Singh from Jamshedpur FC.

SPO-HOCK-IND-WOM First defeat for Indian women's hockey team on tour of Argentina Buenos Aires, Jan 23 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team suffered its first defeat on the tour of Argentina when it lost 1-2 to B side of the host, letting Agustina Gorzelany strike late in the match.

