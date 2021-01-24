Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Royals appoint Sangakkara as director of cricket

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 16:32 IST
Rajasthan Royals appoint Sangakkara as director of cricket

Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara was on Sunday appointed as the director of cricket by Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season.

Sangakkara, the current President of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), will be responsible for overseeing the entire cricketing ecosystem of the franchise including coaching structure, auction plans and team strategy, talent discovery and development, as well as the development of the Royals Academy in Nagpur.

''To oversee the cricket strategy of a franchise in the leading cricket competition in the world, as well as building the development programs and cricketing infrastructure that will provide the future foundation of the IPL team's on-field success, is an opportunity that really motivated me,'' Sangakarra was quoted as saying in a media release.

One of the greats of the modern game, Sangakarra scored over 28,000 runs for Sri Lanka over a hugely successful 16-year career and has the highest Test batting average of any player in the last 46 years.

Sanju Samson, who replaces Australian Steve Smith as captain of the franchise in the upcoming season, was delighted to have the veteran keeper on board. ''It's great to have an all-time wicketkeeping great with us, he is someone who's donned many hats, he was a fantastic keeper-batsman. He's someone who's shown great character both on and off the field and the values that one associates with him are the same which we embody here at Rajasthan Royals,'' Samson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ankola seeks MCA permission to select Vizay Hazare probables at earliest

Chief selector Salil Ankola has written to Mumbai Cricket Association MCA seeking permission to select probables for the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the earliest to avoid a debacle of the team like during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.Mumbai were ...

UN: Yemen's warring sides resume talks on prisoner exchange

Yemens warring sides Sunday resumed United Nations-backed negotiations over a prisoner swap, the world body said, more than three months after they completed the wars largest exchange.The talks in the Jordanian capital Amman between represe...

Former Law Commission vice-chairman N M Ghatate passes away

Senior lawyer and former vice-chairman of the Law Commission N M Ghatate died here on Sunday, his family said.He was 83.His wife Sheela said Ghatate was admitted at a private hospital for the last three days and passed away on Sunday.A seni...

Portugal chooses a president amid a severe pandemic surge

Portugal held a presidential election Sunday, with the moderate incumbent candidate strongly favored to earn a second five-year term as a devastating COVID-19 surge grips the European Union nation.The head of state in Portugal has no legisl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021