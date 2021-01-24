Left Menu
It will be disrespectful to Indian team if England doesn't play its best XI, says Pietersen

Lambasting Jonny Bairstows omission from the England squad for Tests against India, former skipper Kevin Pietersen said that it will be disrespectful to the host team if visiting team does not put on field its best XI in the marquee series.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 17:46 IST
Lambasting Jonny Bairstow's omission from the England squad for Tests against India, former skipper Kevin Pietersen said that it will be disrespectful to the host team if visiting team does not put on field its best XI in the marquee series. Not only Bairstow but all-rounder Sam Curran and pacer Mark Wood have also been left out of the squad. Bairstow has been rested for the first two Tests as part of the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) player management policy, which stresses on giving adequate rest to every English cricketer in a packed calendar year, which includes 17 Tests and the ICC T20 World Cup.

The 40-year-old said a win against India is similar to a victory against arch- rivals Australia and urged the selectors to play both Stuart Broad and James Anderson. ''Big debate on whether ENG have picked their best team to play India in the 1st Test. Winning IN India is as good a feeling as winning in Aus. It's disrespectful to ENG fans & also @BCCI to NOT play your best team. Bairstow has to play! Broad/Anderson have to play!'' Pietersen tweeted.

In another tweet, Pieterson said the best players wouldn't want to miss the opportunity to play against an in-form Indian team at home, while suggesting players can be rested after the Indian Premier League. ''The BEST England players will want to play as many games as possible against India, in India. PICK THEM! Then they go to IPL & earn everything they deserve. Cash is king for every sportsman. They’re a business! They can have a break after that!'' India and England are scheduled to play four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs. The tour will start on first Test, starting February 5 in Chennai.

