Cricket-England to begin home summer with test series against New Zealand

England will host New Zealand in a two-test series in June to kickstart their home summer, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday. The matches will take place at Lord's from June 2-6 and Edgbaston from June 10-14.

England will then play Sri Lanka in a three-match Twenty20 International series starting June 23, which precedes the three-match one-day international series against the same opposition. England's summer schedule also features one-day international and T20 series with Pakistan and a five-match test series against India.

"The prospect of our England Men's team taking on the world's two top-ranked Test nations in New Zealand and India this summer is something for us all to savour," ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said. England's visually impaired team are also set to host Australia in an Ashes series which remains subject to COVID-19 assessments, the ECB said.