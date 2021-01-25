Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England to begin home summer with test series against New Zealand

England's summer schedule also features one-day international and T20 series with Pakistan and a five-match test series against India. "The prospect of our England Men's team taking on the world's two top-ranked Test nations in New Zealand and India this summer is something for us all to savour," ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said. England's visually impaired team are also set to host Australia in an Ashes series which remains subject to COVID-19 assessments, the ECB said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:02 IST
Cricket-England to begin home summer with test series against New Zealand

England will host New Zealand in a two-test series in June to kickstart their home summer, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday. The matches will take place at Lord's from June 2-6 and Edgbaston from June 10-14.

England will then play Sri Lanka in a three-match Twenty20 International series starting June 23, which precedes the three-match one-day international series against the same opposition. England's summer schedule also features one-day international and T20 series with Pakistan and a five-match test series against India.

"The prospect of our England Men's team taking on the world's two top-ranked Test nations in New Zealand and India this summer is something for us all to savour," ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said. England's visually impaired team are also set to host Australia in an Ashes series which remains subject to COVID-19 assessments, the ECB said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Risk of 'vaccine-busting' new variants prompting tougher UK border control, Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at toughening the United Kingdoms border controls because of the risk of vaccine-busting new variants of the coronavirus.We have to realise there is at least the theoretical...

ANALYSIS-Bank of Israel vs the FX market: Can $30 billion stem the shekel's ascent?

The Bank of Israel spent 21 billion to try to stop the shekels steep appreciation in 2020, with little success. How about 30 billion in 2021 Thats the paramount question for the central bank as it steps up its seemingly never-ending battle ...

Anger and grief as United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000

As the United Kingdoms COVID-19 death toll approaches 100,000, grief-stricken relatives of the dead expressed anger at Prime Minister Boris Johnsons handling of the worst public health crisis in a century. When the novel coronavirus, which ...

U.S. House to bring Trump incitement charge to Senate, launching second impeachment trial

The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday will formally charge ex-President Donald Trump with inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his followers before this months deadly attack on the Capitol, signaling the start of his second impe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021