Soccer-Chelsea sack manager Lampard with club ninth in standings

Soccer-Chelsea sack manager Lampard with club ninth in standingsReuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:00 IST
Chelsea have sacked manager Frank Lampard after a run of five defeats in eight league games left the London side ninth in the standings, the Premier League club said on Monday.
"This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him," Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich said in a statement.
"He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers."
