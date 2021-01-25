Soccer-Chelsea sack manager Lampard with club ninth in standings

Chelsea have sacked manager Frank Lampard after a run of five defeats in eight league games left the London side ninth in the standings, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him," Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich said in a statement.

"He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)