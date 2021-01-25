Soccer-Chelsea sack manager Lampard with club ninth in standings

Chelsea have sacked manager Frank Lampard after a run of five defeats in eight league games left the London side ninth in the Premier League standings, the club said on Monday.

Lampard, who led Chelsea to a top-four finish and the FA Cup final in his debut 2019-20 campaign in charge, did not get the best out of his squad this season despite the club spending more than 220 million pounds ($301.11 million) on new recruits. He departs less than 24 hours after Chelsea beat Luton Town 3-1 on Sunday to reach the FA Cup fifth round.

"This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him," Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich said in a statement on the club's website. "He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers."

"Reports that Frank Lampard will be sacked by Chelsea today," former England international Gary Lineker said on Twitter shortly before the announcement. "Utterly ludicrous after his first bad run. "It was always going to need time given so many new signings feeling their way into a new club. Patience being a virtue is seldom recognised in this sport. They never learn." ($1 = 0.7306 pounds)

